Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

US Appeals Court Tosses Smartflash Patent Verdict Against Apple

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
US Appeals Court Tosses Smartflash Patent Verdict Against Apple

A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.

The trial judge vacated the large damages award a few months after a Texas federal jury imposed it in February 2015, but the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Wednesday the judge should have ruled Smartflash's patents invalid and set aside the verdict entirely.

A unanimous three-judge appeals panel said Smartflash's patents were too "abstract" and did not go far enough in describing an actual invention to warrant protection.

The decision likely ends a case that had attracted wide attention when the verdict was rendered but had gone against the plaintiff ever since.

Neither Smartflash nor Apple could be immediately reached for comment.

Smartflash was founded in 2000 by inventor Patrick Racz, who obtained several patents on a system for storing data like songs, videos and games and accessing that data through electronic payments systems. Racz was unable to commercialize the technology and Smartflash sells no products of its own.

The company sued Apple in May 2013. Smartflash's complaint alleged that Racz has discussed his ideas in 2000 with a technologist who later became a senior director at Apple.

Smartflash filed its lawsuit against Apple in the Eastern District of Texas, a venue popular with patent owners. Smartflash also brought a similar case in the same court against Samsung Electronics Co, which remains pending. It later filed additional cases against Google and Amazon .

US District Judge Rodney Gilstrap refused to set aside the jury's findings that Apple infringed Smartflash's patents, but he ordered a retrial on damages, saying he did not properly instruct the jury on the question of how much to award.

Apple appealed to the Federal Circuit, which is designated to hear patent cases. The tech giant also joined Samsung in challenging the validity of Smartflash's patents before the US Patent and Trademark Office, which invalidated as too abstract the three Smartflash patents the jury found Apple infringed.

Smartflash appealed that ruling to the Federal Circuit, which could have ended the case by affirming the patent office's determination. It instead ended the case by ruling Gilstrap should have found Smartflash's patents invalid himself.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Apple, Smartflash, iTunes, Apple Patent, Internet, Apps, Entertainment
Twitter Turns to Algorithms to Clamp Down on Abusive Content
Dynamic Optimiser is Netflix’s Secret Weapon Against Buffering
Oppo F1s
US Appeals Court Tosses Smartflash Patent Verdict Against Apple
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  2. Jio Prime Plans, New Redmi Note 4 Colour in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  3. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  4. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  5. Why HMD Global Is Not Worried About ‘Just’ 2GB of RAM in Nokia Phones
  6. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  7. Facebook Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Tackle Suicides
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  9. Uber, Ola Drivers in Bengaluru Protest With Indefinite Fast
  10. You Can Now Receive Email Attachments Up to 50MB on Gmail
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.