Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

UN Survey Ranks India at Number 25 in Global Cyber-Security Index

 
05 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
UN Survey Ranks India at Number 25 in Global Cyber-Security Index

Singapore has a near-perfect approach to cyber-security, but many other rich countries have holes in their defences and some poorer countries are showing them how it should be done, a UN survey showed on Wednesday.

Wealth breeds cyber-crime, but it does not automatically generate cyber-security, so governments need to make sure they are prepared, the survey by the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) said.

"There is still an evident gap between countries in terms of awareness, understanding, knowledge and finally capacity to deploy the proper strategies, capabilities and programmes," the survey said.

The United States came second in the ITU's Global Cyber-Security Index, but many of the other highly rated countries were small or developing economies.

The rest of the top 10 were Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France and Canada. Russia ranked 11th. India was 25th, one place ahead of Germany, and China was 34th.

The ranking was based on countries' legal, technical and organisational institutions, their educational and research capabilities, and their cooperation in information-sharing networks.

"Cyber-security is an ecosystem where laws, organizations, skills, cooperation and technical implementation need to be in harmony to be most effective," the survey said.

"The degree of interconnectivity of networks implies that anything and everything can be exposed, and everything from national critical infrastructure to our basic human rights can be compromised."

The crucial first step was to adopt a national security strategy, but 50 percent of countries have none, the survey said.

Among the countries that ranked higher than their economic development was 57th-placed North Korea, which was let down by its "cooperation" score but still ranked three spots ahead of much-richer Spain.

The smallest rich countries also scored badly - Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco and San Marino were all well down the second half of the table. The Vatican ranked 186th out of 195 countries in the survey.

But no country did worse than Equatorial Guinea, which scored zero.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Cyber Security, UN, ITU, Global Cyber Security Index, Internet, India
Energizer Launches Cases, Chargers, Cables, and Other Mobile Accessories in India
Lenovo K6 Power
UN Survey Ranks India at Number 25 in Global Cyber-Security Index
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Unveil Rs. 500 4G VoLTE Feature Phone on July 21: Report
  2. Reliance Jio Offering 224GB of 4G Data at Rs. 509: Here's How to Claim it
  3. Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  5. Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro With 13-Megapixel Front Camera Launched
  6. Nokia 9: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available to Buy in India Today
  8. Reliance Jio Promotional Offers End in July: What Happens Next?
  9. Nokia, Xiaomi Announce Business Collaboration, Multi-Year Patent Deal
  10. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.