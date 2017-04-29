Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Turkey Has Blocked Access to Wikipedia, Says Monitoring Group

 
29 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Turkey Has Blocked Access to Wikipedia, Says Monitoring Group

Turkish authorities on Saturday blocked access to online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, an Internet monitoring group said, the latest in what government critics say is a crackdown on free speech on the Internet.

A block on all language editions of the Wikipedia website was detected at 8:00am (5:00am GMT) on Saturday, monitoring group Turkey Blocks said on its website.

"The loss of availability is consistent with Internet filters used to censor content in the country," it said.

When attempting to access the webpage using Turkish Internet providers, users received a notice the site could not be reached and a "connection timed out" error.

Monitoring groups have accused Turkey of blocking access to social media sites such as Twitter or Facebook, particularly in the aftermath of militant attacks.

The government has in the past denied that it blocks the Internet, blaming outages on spikes in usage after major events. But technical experts at watchdog groups say the blackouts on social media are intentional, aimed in part at stopping the spread of militant images and propaganda.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Wikipedia, Turkey, Internet
Xiaomi the Second Biggest Smartphone Vendor in India, Overall Shipments Grew 15 Percent in Q1 2017: Counterpoint
Amazon's Alexa Can Now Whisper and Bleep Out Words, Change Its Pitch
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Turkey Has Blocked Access to Wikipedia, Says Monitoring Group
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. 7 WhatsApp Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
  3. Xiaomi the Second Biggest Smartphone Vendor in India, Says Counterpoint
  4. Xiaomi's Latest Smartwatch Is a Clone of the Apple Watch
  5. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Note 8 Launch for the Second Half of 2017
  6. iPhone 7 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro, LED TVs, and More Tech Deals
  7. Samsung Launches Galaxy J3 Prime, a Budget Android 7.0 Nougat Smartphone
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 UK Price and Release Date Revealed
  9. Zen Admire Metal With Front Flash, 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 5,749
  10. Sundar Pichai Received Nearly $200 Million in Compensation in 2016
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.