Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter that visas of Amazon officials would be rescinded, after Amazon Canada was found to be selling doormats featuring the Indian flag.

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted, ”If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier,” she added.

Earlier, a Twitter user brought to Sushma. Swaraj’s attention that Amazon Canada was selling doormats featuring the Indian flag. A simple search on Amazon Canada by NDTV verified this claim (see screenshot).

It's worth pointing out that Amazon is a marketplace and is not directly involved in selling all goods on its website, and the products in question seem to have been listed by a third-party seller.

The External Affairs Minister also instructed the Indian High Commission in Canada to take up the matter with Amazon.