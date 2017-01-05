Google CEO Sundar Pichai will address students at IIT-Kharagpur, his alma mater, today at an event titled ‘A Journey Back to the Past to Inspire the Future’. The event will be live streamed on YouTube, and will start at 12pm. It is expected that Sundar Pichai’s address to IIT Kharagpur students will last one and a half hours.

Sundar Pichai had addressed students in India in October 2015, when he held a session at the Sri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University.

You can watch the live stream of Sundar Pichai's speech at IIT-Kharagpur below:

At IIT Kharagpur, Sundar Pichai studied metallurgical engineering and graduated in 1993, after which he went to the US to study Material Sciences and Engineering at Stanford. The Madurai-born Google chief executive also holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

Sundar Pichai’s IIT Kharagpur address follows a speech in Delhi, where he announced the Digital Unlocked initiative to bring online the small and medium businesses in India. This initiative has been launched in partnership with FICCI.

At the Digital Unlocked event, Sundar Pichai said that if Google solves a problem for India, the company has solved the problem for the world. Sundar Pichai also called India's Internet story "inspiring."