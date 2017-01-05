Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Sundar Pichai at IIT-Kharagpur Speech: How to Watch Google CEO's Speech

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Sundar Pichai at IIT-Kharagpur Speech: How to Watch Google CEO's Speech

Highlights

  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai will address students at IIT Kharagpur today
  • The event is titled 'A Journey Back to the Past to Inspire the Future'
  • IIT Kharagpur is the alma mater of Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will address students at IIT-Kharagpur, his alma mater, today at an event titled ‘A Journey Back to the Past to Inspire the Future’. The event will be live streamed on YouTube, and will start at 12pm. It is expected that Sundar Pichai’s address to IIT Kharagpur students will last one and a half hours.

Sundar Pichai had addressed students in India in October 2015, when he held a session at the Sri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University.

You can watch the live stream of Sundar Pichai's speech at IIT-Kharagpur below:

At IIT Kharagpur, Sundar Pichai studied metallurgical engineering and graduated in 1993, after which he went to the US to study Material Sciences and Engineering at Stanford. The Madurai-born Google chief executive also holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

Sundar Pichai’s IIT Kharagpur address follows a speech in Delhi, where he announced the Digital Unlocked initiative to bring online the small and medium businesses in India. This initiative has been launched in partnership with FICCI.

At the Digital Unlocked event, Sundar Pichai said that if Google solves a problem for India, the company has solved the problem for the world. Sundar Pichai also called India's Internet story "inspiring."

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Sundar Pichai, Google, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, IIT Kharagpur, Sundar Pichai at IIT Kharagpur
BMW to Deploy 40 Self-Driving 7 Series Cars in Partnership With Intel, Mobileye
Scientists Solve Decade-Old Puzzle by Discovering Source of Mysterious Radio Bursts
VIVO V5
Sundar Pichai at IIT-Kharagpur Speech: How to Watch Google CEO's Speech
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  2. How to Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT-Kharagpur Speech
  3. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  4. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  5. Mysterious Radio Bursts Came From a Galaxy 2.5 Billion Light Years Away
  6. 10 Smartphones to Look Forward to In 2017
  7. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  8. Sony’s First OLED Bravia 4K TV Emits Sound From the Screen
  9. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
  10. LG's Gram 14 Laptop Will Most Likely Not Offer 24 Hours of Battery Life
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.