Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Baidu Competitor Says to Focus on AI as It Plans US IPO

 
01 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Baidu Competitor Says to Focus on AI as It Plans US IPO

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

China's second-largest mobile search engine Sogou, controlled by Sohu.com and 45 percent owned by Tencent Holdings, said it will focus on artificial intelligence (AI) as it aims to build a next-generation search engine.

Chinese internet and gaming company Sohu on Monday announced the plan to float Sogou in the United States "as early as market conditions permit", saying the search unit would make a confidential registration filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sogou is the second-largest mobile search engine in China after Baidu. Tencent is the largest shareholder in Sogou, though the stake carries less voting power than Sohu's 39 percent stake.

Sohu on Monday reported a 10 percent revenue rise to $461 million (roughly Rs. 2,954 crores) in the second quarter, including $211 million from Sogou, which rose at a faster pace of 20 percent rise year-on-year.

Sogou CEO Wang Xiaochuan said in an internal email after the announcement on Monday that Sogou would leverage its strength in natural language processing, which he called the "crown jewel" of artificial intelligence, and move from search to question-answering.

The aim was to become an "innovator and pioneer in artificial intelligence in China," he said in the email, the content of which was confirmed by Sogou.

Wang also said Sogou would increase investment into AI, big data and the so-called Internet of Things.

Sogou declined to comment on the possible size of the IPO. Wang told Bloomberg in an interview in January that Sogou was targeting a valuation of $5 billion.

Sogou merged with Tencent's search business Soso in 2013 upon Tencent's strategic investment. Sohu management said in an earnings call on Monday that content-sharing with Tencent's social media app WeChat contributed to Sogou's search traffic growth, which jumped 50 percent in mobile in the past quarter.

WeChat, China's most popular social media app with nearly 1 billion monthly active users, in April established a small search department of its own, which analysts said could grow into a powerful threat to other Chinese search companies such as Sogou and Baidu.

Sogou declined to comment on collaboration details with Tencent.

Sohu's Nasdaq-listed shares jumped 12 percent on Monday to a 19-month high.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Sogou, Baidu, Artificial Intelligence, AI, IPO, Internet, Science
Google Play 'Made in India' App Programme Launched
Airtel Payments Bank, HPCL Tieup for Digital Payments
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Baidu Competitor Says to Focus on AI as It Plans US IPO
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Suspends Blu Smartphones' Sale After New Privacy Threat Reports
  2. Facebook Shuts Down AI System After Bots Language Humans Can't Understand
  3. BlackBerry KEYone With Hardware Keyboard Launched in India: Price, Offers
  4. BlackBerry KEYone Review
  5. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android 7 Update, Snapdeal 2.0, and More: 360 Daily
  7. Apple May Have Accidentally Revealed the Biggest Feature of iPhone 8
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android Nougat Update Confirmed for India Model
  9. Jio Phone: Idea 4G Phone in the Works, Priced Around Rs. 2,500
  10. Inside Google's RailWire Project Which Provides Free Internet That Works
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.