Snapdeal's Vulcan Logistics Network to Expand to 80 Major Cities

Online marketplace Snapdeal's fully-owned subsidiary Vulcan Express is set to expand its GST-compliant logistics network across 80 major cities, offering services to external clients as well.

Vulcan is targeting several top businesses to offer GST-compliant logistics as it begins to serve companies in the B2B and B2C space from next month onwards, Snapdeal said in a statement in Mumbai on Monday.

It estimates that the business will grow four times over the 2017 financial year, making it a significant contributor to Snapdeal revenues.

"Given the business we are in, we recognised long back that a consistently good consumer experience can only ride on a well-controlled, transparent, and responsive logistics network. Over the last year and a half, we have invested towards solving for every single pain point on each leg of the delivery journey.

"We are pleased to offer these services to businesses that require them, and are aligned with our consumer-centric capabilities," Hardeep Singh, CEO of Vulcan, said.

Focusing on a long-term solution to the country's supply chain sector, Snapdeal has invested in building an end-to-end logistics capability through Vulcan over the last 18 months.

This includes innovations across warehousing, transportation, last mile and reverse journeys. Vulcan claims it has the ability to deliver to 70 percent of the consumer market within 2 days with a 98 percent commitment rate.

Vulcan's infrastructure is spread across the top 10 metros, 80 key cities and connected to satellite towns in tier 2 and 3, will allow businesses to deliver an enhanced customer experience to the farthest ends of the country, the statement added.