Snapdeal Unbox Sale Offers Reliance Jio SIM Cards, Deals on Smartphones, and More

 
21 January 2017
Highlights

  • Snapdeal Unbox India Sale will end on January 23
  • Snapdeal has partnered with HDFC to offer extra discounts
  • It is offering up to 50 percent off on smartphones and other electronics

To celebrate India's Republic Day next week, Snapdeal has kicked off the Snapdeal Unbox India Sale. Snapdeal's three-day sale will offer deals and discounts till Monday, with the Unbox India Sale featuring smartphones and other consumer electronics.

Snapdeal says it is offering up to 50 percent discount on mobiles and electronics, with products from Apple, Sony, Samsung, and Micromax up for grabs during the Snapdeal sale. However, there are very few standout deals. You can pick up a 13" MacBook Air (Intel Core i5- 8GB RAM- 128GB SSD) at Rs. 59,999, LeEco Le2 (32GB) at Rs. 10,999, or head to Snapdeal to check out all offers available during the Snapdeal Unbox Indian sale. The Snapdeal sale is also a good time to pick up a Reliance Jio SIM card, if you shop above Rs. 4,000.

The e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC to offer 15 percent instant discount and 5 times reward points to the bank's credit card users. To avail this offer, you must have minimum transaction amount of Rs. 5999 during the Snapdeal Unbox India sale 2017. The maximum discount applicable per card is Rs. 2000. 

Apart from this, the e-commerce major is also offering 72 top spenders of the Snapdeal Unbox India Sale a chance to win a 2-night-and-3-day free stay at a Club Mahindra Resort. Every purchase from Snapdeal during the three-day Unbox India sale will also get a free Whopper voucher from Burger King.

We recommend you to register yourself, and save your card details and shipping details beforehand, to ensure faster checkout, especially for the hourly Snapdeal Unbox India Sale deals.

Amazon's Great Indian sale is also live, providing discounts on products in many categories. Amazon India has paired up with State Bank of India to offer cashback to buyers for purchases beyond Rs. 4,999. The bank is offering its debit and credit card users 15 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 1,750) on purchases via the app and 10 percent cashback on transactions completed via the Amazon app.

