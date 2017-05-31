Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapdeal HR Chief Saurabh Nigam Resigns

 
31 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Snapdeal HR Chief Saurabh Nigam Resigns

Highlights

  • Nigam's exit comes amid talks of Snapdeal's sale to Flipkart
  • Pravin Kutty will now head the Human Capital function
  • Snapdeal has seen senior executives leave in the past few quarters

Beleaguered online retailer Snapdeal continues to lose members from top leadership, the latest to join the list being its Human Resources Head Saurabh Nigam.

Nigam's exit comes amid talks of a potential sale of the e-commerce firm to larger rival Flipkart.

A Snapdeal spokesperson confirmed the development. "After spearheading Snapdeal's Human Capital function for more than three years, Saurabh Nigam has decided to move on to pursue further career interests in a field close to his heart," the spokesperson said in an emailed response.

Post the transition, Pravin Kutty, Associate Vice President - HR and Administration, will head the Human Capital function, the spokesperson said.

Snapdeal, over the past many quarters, has seen exit of senior executives like Tony Navin, Sandeep Komaravelly, Anand Chandrasekaran, Abhishek Kumar and Amit Maheshwari.

Nigam's exit comes at a time when Snapdeal's largest investor SoftBank has been proactively mediating a potential sale of Snapdeal to Flipkart for the last few weeks.

The Japanese investment firm, according to sources, has succeeded in getting board members to agree to the said sale and a term sheet for due diligence with Flipkart has been signed.

One of the leading contenders in the Indian e-commerce space, Snapdeal has seen its fortunes failing amid strong competition from Amazon and Flipkart.

Snapdeal Raises Over Rs. 113 Crores From NVP, Founders

Compared to a valuation of about $6.5 billion in February 2016, the sale to Flipkart could see Snapdeal being valued at about $1 billion.

The deal between Snapdeal and Flipkart, if completed, would mark the biggest acquisition in the Indian e-commerce space.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Snapdeal, Snapdeal HR, Snapdeal Human Resources, Saurabh Nigam, Internet
Indian Tablet Market Shipments Decline 28 Percent, Says IDC
HotDeals 360
Snapdeal HR Chief Saurabh Nigam Resigns
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Micromax Yu Yureka Black Launching on Thursday Exclusively via Flipkart
  3. OnePlus 5 Release Date, Essential Phone, Intel Core-X & More: 360 Daily
  4. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Online
  5. Motorola to Launch 'Bold Phone' on Thursday, Moto Z2 Play Expected
  6. Flipkart CTO on Behind the Scenes Preparations for a Big Sale
  7. Essential Phone Will Start Shipping Next Month With Its Own AI Assistant
  8. OnePlus 5 Will Launch on June 15, Leaked Internal Mail Tips
  9. Microsoft, Qualcomm Work to Bring Windows 10 to Snapdragon-Based Laptops
  10. ‘Father of Android’ Launches Modular Smartphone With Dual Cameras
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.