Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapdeal-Flipkart Deal: Negotiations Said to Be Continuing for Higher Offer

 
06 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Snapdeal-Flipkart Deal: Negotiations Said to Be Continuing for Higher Offer

After Snapdeal's board reportedly rejected Flipkart's $850 million (roughly Rs. 5,505 crores) takeover offer, the two parties are now holding parleys over the $150-200 million valuation gap.

According to sources privy to the development, Flipkart had initially offered $1 billion (roughly Rs. 6,476 crores) for the deal but post the due diligence, it made an offer for $800-850 million.

The offer was rejected by Snapdeal's board as it felt the amount undervalues the company as the due diligence report is clean, one of the sources said.

"However, the deal isn't off and negotiations will continue. The differences over Snapdeal's valuation could delay the process," they added.

Emails sent to Snapdeal, SoftBank and Flipkart did not elicit response.

SoftBank, Snapdeal's largest investor, has been proactively mediating the sale for the past few months. The board also has representation from Snapdeal founders (Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal), NVP and Kalaari Capital.

EY, which was roped in by Flipkart to conduct a due diligence on Snapdeal, submitted its report a few days ago, following which the offer was made.

The deal between Snapdeal and Flipkart, if completed, would mark the biggest acquisition in the Indian e-commerce space.

One of the leading contenders in the Indian e-commerce space, Snapdeal has seen its fortunes falling amid strong competition from Amazon and Flipkart.

Compared to a valuation of about $6.5 billion in February 2016, the sale to Flipkart could see Snapdeal being valued at a much lower level.

SoftBank has already written off over $1 billion on valuation of its investment in Snapdeal.

The deal has been in works for a few months now. SoftBank saw initial hiccups in bringing early investors - Nexus Venture Partners and Kalaari Capital - on board with the sale proposal. However, these firms later agreed to the proposal.

But, PremjiInvest - an investor in Snapdeal that does not have board representation - has recently written to the company seeking greater clarity on the terms and sought equal treatment of shareholders for payouts from the deal.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Snapdeal, Flipkart, Snapdeal Flipkart Sale, SoftBank, Internet, India, E Commerce
Huawei Mate 10 With Facial Recognition, Bezel-Less Display Tipped to Launch in October
Microsoft's Workplace Analytics Tool for Office 365 Measures Worker Productivity
Lenovo K6 Power
Snapdeal-Flipkart Deal: Negotiations Said to Be Continuing for Higher Offer
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Feature Phone's Price, Launch Date Leaked
  2. Honor 8 Pro Review
  3. Honor 8 Pro With 6GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Jio's Rs. 500 Feature Phone, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Notification LED Light Removal on Nokia 6 Said to Be a Conscious Decision
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  7. This Upcoming iOS Feature Could Change How You Use Your Phone
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Once Again Tipped to Sport Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  10. OnePlus 5 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Wi-Fi, Voice Call Improvements
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.