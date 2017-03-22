Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapdeal Denies Report That It Is in Sale Talks With Flipkart, Paytm

 
22 March 2017
Snapdeal Denies Report That It Is in Sale Talks With Flipkart, Paytm

Highlights

  • Softbank, an investor in Snapdeal, is reportedly leading the sale talk
  • A Snapdeal spokesperson has denied the report of sale talks
  • Snapdeal reported a loss of Rs. 2,960 crores last financial year

Indian online marketplace Snapdeal is in talks with domestic rivals Paytm and Flipkart for a potential sale, Indian daily business newspaper Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

However, a Snapdeal spokesperson denied the report of sale talks with Paytm and Flipkart, according to the newspaper.

"Your information is incorrect and without basis. We are making decisive progress in our journey towards profitability and all our efforts are aligned in this direction", the spokesperson said in an email to Mint.

Japan's Softbank Group, an investor in Snapdeal, is leading the sale talks, and the deal could value the online retailer at less than the total equity raised by parent Jasper Infotech Pvt Ltd, the newspaper reported.

Softbank is expected to inject up to $50 million in bridge financing until a deal is finalised, the newspaper reported.

Snapdeal, Flipkart and Paytm were not immediately available for comment after regular business hours in India.

In a bid to turn a profit in the intensely competitive market, which is dominated by homegrown Flipkart and US Internet giant Amazon, Snapdeal said last month that it would lay off 600 employees and its founders would forego their salaries.

Snapdeal reported a loss of Rs. 2,960 crores in the financial year to March 31, 2016, according to regulatory filings.

Snapdeal Expected to Make Profit in 2 Years, Says CEO

Indian e-commerce, which is one of the world's fastest growing internet services market, has largely been driven by steep discounts, resulting in investor markdowns due to concerns about profitability.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Apple Tax Incentive Demand Said to Have Been Turned Down by Revenue Department
Yu Yunicorn
