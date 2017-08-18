Smartron Unveils 'tronX' AI-Based IoT Platform

Home-grown technology and Internet of Things (IoT) company Smartron on Thursday unveiled 'tronX' - an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT platform that would help make users' daily life easier and smarter.

Terming it as one of the first global technologies being developed in India, the company said 'tronX' is an intelligent ecosystem that helps connect a range of devices.

Built on the world of 'Internet of Trons', the ecosystem allows instant access to profile, data, content, services, Cloud, care, community and other IoT devices whether you are at home, in the car or at the office.

"Smartron has been working for more than two years on creating a new connected ecosystem fuelled by AI-powered 'IoT' and 'tronX' is at the core of this brave new world," Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smarton, told IANS here.

Lingareddy added that the company was excited to unveil 'tronX' that is a kind of next-generation operating system designed to run seamlessly across devices.

The platform has been designed to deliver "highly intelligent and localised experiences, services and care support critical to IOT success".

On being asked about the help Smartron took in terms of hardware and software from other players, Lingareddy said that "we already have many companies that have partnered with us in delivering innovative hardware and software solutions".

"If your phone foresees traffic through Maps, as soon as you wake up, it will automatically notify you. The platform would switch on the geyser for you and as the system goes through your daily schedule, it will even book a cab for you," the company executive said.

To begin with, Smartron announced four verticals that are in the works at its R&D facility and already have built in capabilities that integrate in our lives: 'tronX Personal', 'tronX Health', 'tronX Home' and 'tronX Infra'.

'tronX Personal' offers personalised entertainment, travel, shopping, financial, health, event, communication and collaboration experiences across devices and contexts.

With 'tronX Health', the system monitors and manages medical history, insurance data and offers intuitive and preventive solutions from a range of partners who are already on board.

'tronX Home' helps control locking mechanisms, security updates, home appliances, services like water, electricity and payment modules for these services, all available through a Voice Activated Assistant.

'tronX Infra' is Smartron's B2B vertical, offering an AI-assisted system that covers a range of monitoring and management services, thus increasing productivity and security for enterprises.

Smartron was founded with a vision to build India's first true global OEM brand to revolutionise the country's ecosystem and create experiences that are on par with global innovations.