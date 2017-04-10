Shadow Brokers, Hacker Group, Releases Password to Alleged NSA Files

Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

10 April 2017
A secretive group that published a trove of hacking tools allegedly used by US spies has released a password that it says can unlock related files.

In a Medium post, the "Shadow Brokers" group revealed a password to files associated with the leaked toolkit, purportedly from the US National Security Agency. Some security experts tweeted that the password works, but that couldn't be independently verified.

An October leak by the group included information that experts said might identify computers used to obscure US electronic eavesdropping.

The group's post also included a discursive rant against President Donald Trump, including criticism of the recent US airstrike on a Syrian air base, Trump's attacks on some congressional Republicans and his decision to remove adviser Stephen Bannon from the National Security Council.

Tags: Hacking, Internet, Online Privacy
