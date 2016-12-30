Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Serena Williams Announces Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian - via Reddit

 
30 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Serena Williams Announces Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian - via Reddit

Photo Credit: Serena Williams/ Instagram

Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced Thursday she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account.

Williams, 35, and Ohanian, 33, did not reveal a wedding date in the postings, listed under the Reddit tag 'isaidyes'.

"I came home A little late, Someone had a bag packed for me, And a carriage awaited, Destination: Rome, To escort me to my very own "charming" Back to where our stars first collided, And now it was full circle At the same table we first met by chance, This time he made it not by chance But by choice, Down on one knee He said 4 words And r/isaidyes," Williams posted on her account.

A reply from his verified account said: "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."

The WTA Tour, which Williams has dominated for much of her career, posted a photo of Williams and Ohanian on Twitter with a message of congratulations.

Williams won this year's Wimbledon crown, the 71st singles title of her career, to match Steffi Graf with an Open Era-record 22 Grand Slam singles titles, two shy of Margaret Court's all-time record.

She later completed 186 consecutive weeks as world number one, matching Graf for the longest run at the top in rankings history, but she was dethroned from the spot by Angelique Kerber in September.

Tags: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Reddit, Internet
Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
Best of 2016
Serena Williams Announces Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian - via Reddit
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of 2016
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Justifies Extension of Free Calls, Data Offer to TRAI
  2. Mi 6 and Galaxy S8 Rumours, Super Mario for Android, and More: 360 Daily
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6 to Launch on February 6, May Resemble Mi Note 2
  4. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus Start Receiving Android 7.0 Nougat Update in India
  6. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  8. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Set to Launch on January 5
  9. Nokia May Launch 5 Android Phones, Cool 1 Dual Launched, More: 360 Daily
  10. New Malicious Attachment is Freezing iPhone Messages App Permanently
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.