Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Sandford Fleming’s 190th Birthday: Inventor of World Standard Time Gets a Google Doodle

 
07 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Sandford Fleming’s 190th Birthday: Inventor of World Standard Time Gets a Google Doodle

Google has honoured Sandford Fleming, a Canadian inventor and engineer of Scottish birth known for his invention of worldwide standard time, with a doodle.

"Today's doodle reflects Fleming's legacy on this, the 190th anniversary of his birth," Google said in a statement on Saturday.

It is widely believed that Sandford Fleming missing a train in Ireland due to a mistake printed in a timetable ultimately led to his brilliant idea that altered time as we know it.

Sandford Fleming was born in Kirkcaldy, Scotland, in 1827. This was a period when regions used solar time to set their own clocks.

Solar time worked well enough until trains came along and the need for standardised time arose.

Following his missed train in 1876, Sandford Fleming proposed a worldwide standard time at a meeting of the Royal Canadian Institute on February, 8, 1879.

Sandford Fleming advocated for dividing the world into 24 time zones beginning at the Greenwich Meridian and spaced at 15 degree intervals.

His proposal gave way to the International Prime Meridian Conference which convened in 1884 and was attended by 25 nations.

It was here that Sandford Fleming's system of international standard time was adopted.

Sandford Fleming was also known for helping build the Intercontinental Railway, serving as chief engineer of the Canadian Pacific Railway, and designing Canada's first postage stamp.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Google Doodle
Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16
VIVO V5
Sandford Fleming’s 190th Birthday: Inventor of World Standard Time Gets a Google Doodle
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone Offers Unlimited 3G/ 4G Data for an Hour at Rs. 16
  2. IRCTC to Launch New App for Faster Booking of Tickets
  3. Vodafone's New Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calls Start at Rs. 499
  4. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  5. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Makes Its First Purported Appearance in Leaked Image
  7. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  8. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  9. Google Doodle Honours Inventor of Worldwide Standard Time
  10. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.