Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SafeBrowse Chrome Extension Allegedly Hacked to Covertly Mine Cryptocurrency on Users' PCs

 
20 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
SafeBrowse Chrome Extension Allegedly Hacked to Covertly Mine Cryptocurrency on Users' PCs

Highlights

  • The creators of SafeBrowse are calling this the work of a hacker
  • CPU usage can spike, causing PCs to slow down dramatically
  • Google seems to have removed SafeBrowse from the Chrome Web Store

Users of the SafeBrowse extension for Chrome started noticing heavy CPU usage and PC slowdowns after updating to version 3.2.25. The extension claims to protect users by disabling ads that cover the entire screen and bypassing interstitial ads used by URL redirectors such as Adfly and Linkbucks. However, the latest update seems to include a feature that would qualify as malware on its own.

Security tracking site Bleepingcomputer discovered a JavaScript app embedded in the update that acts as a miner for the Monero cryptocurrency, harnessing the CPU power of PCs running the extension but earning money only for SafeBrowse's authors. Bleepingcomputer has published screenshots of the Windows Task Manger showing a spike in CPU usage at the time the extension was installed, as well as Chrome's own task manager showing 61.6 percent CPU usage caused by the SafeBrowse extension's thread. The PC used for the test immediately began behaving sluggishly, and applications started failing to respond. The site has also collected user reviews left in the Chrome Web Store complaining that the extension has made people's computers run slowly.

The extension is effectively acting as malware, turning PCs into zombies that are part of a giant worldwide botnet. While there might not be any malicious intent, users are unwittingly suffering while someone else makes money.

SafeBrowse now appears to have been taken down from the Chrome Web Store, as searches now lead to a 404 error page but Google still caches the original page, which shows that the extension had over 140,000 users as of September 19. The SafeBrowse team has responded to the controversy claiming that it has not released any updates for several months and this must be the work of a third-party hacker. Version 3.2.1 is the last updated listed on the official website. If true, this opens up the possibility of other Chrome extensions being used as vectors to infect millions of PCs worldwide despite Google's best efforts.

Users who have SafeBrowse installed can get rid of it by going to the Extensions page which is found under More Tools in the Chrome menu, or by right-clicking its icon next to the address bar and selecting Remove from Chrome.

Just a few days ago, The Pirate Bay was found to have done almost exactly the same thing, running a JavaScript currency miner on some pages. The site's operators claimed that it was an experiment with the intention of seeing whether ad revenue could be replaced. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Chrome, Google, Google Chrome, Google Chrome extensions, SafeBrowse, Cryptocurrency mining
As Apple Slows, Fast-Moving Chinese Rivals Gain in Wealthy Markets
HTC Expected to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thursday, Google Acquisition Speculated
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
SafeBrowse Chrome Extension Allegedly Hacked to Covertly Mine Cryptocurrency on Users' PCs
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Flipkart - Big Billion Sale
TRENDING
  1. JioFi M2S 4G Hotspot 50 Percent Cheaper in 'Festive Celebration Offer'
  2. Amazon Sale Offers: Up to 40 Percent Off on Mobiles, 160 Exclusive Phones
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: The Best Offers From Day 1
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls iPhone X's Rs. 89,000 Price Tag a 'Value Price'
  5. Flipkart Mobile Deals: Lowest iPhone Prices, Galaxy S7 Rs. 16,000 Cheaper
  6. Paytm Cashback Sale Offers Deals on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, TVs, and More
  7. iOS 11 and iPad Pro: The Laptop Replacement You've Been Waiting For?
  8. Flipkart Sale: Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro to Be Available in Big Billion Days
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Get a Price Cut in India Ahead of Navratras
  10. LG Q6+ With 5.5-Inch FullVision Display, 4GB RAM Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.