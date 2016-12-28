Snapdeal will soon start delivering Reliance Jio SIM cards to customers’ homes. The SIM cards delivered by Snapdeal will come with Jio’s Happy New Year Offer, under which the telecom service provider is offering free 4G data, voice calls, SMSes, and subscription to Jio apps for free till March 31. The SIM card will be activated by Snapdeal.

The Snapdeal webpage featuring the Reliance Jio SIM home delivery service, which Gadgets 360 has seen, says that users need to register their contact details and area of delivery with the e-commerce website, and that the Jio SIM home delivery service will be available “in select locations” only. Users can select the time slot in which they want the Reliance Jio SIM delivered at their doorstep.

Those who opt for Snapdeal’s Jio SIM home delivery service will be sent an SMS with the scheduled delivery time and the promocode. They will have to share their Aadhaar number and the promocode received in the SMS with the Snapdeal delivery executive, who will activate their Reliance Jio SIM immediately.

At the time of writing, Snapdeal is offering Reliance Digital’s Lyf series smartphones and JioFi range of pocket routers on its platform, but not SIM cards. There is no official word yet regarding when the Reliance Jio SIM home delivery service will start.

Reliance Jio is already running a pilot programme to deliver its SIM cards to customers’ homes. This is an invite-based programme, under which Jio will send out SIM home delivery invites to “influencers,” who in turn will pass on the invites to consumers. Currently in beta, the programme is being rolled out area-wise in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Visakhapatnam. Reliance is offering to deliver Jio SIM cards to customers’ homes within 30 minutes as part of this programme.