Jio Slashes Price JioFi M2S 4G Hotspot by 50 Percent in 'Festive Celebration Offer'

 
20 September 2017
Jio Slashes Price JioFi M2S 4G Hotspot by 50 Percent in 'Festive Celebration Offer'

Highlights

  • The JioFi 4G hotspot is now retailing at Rs. 999
  • It is normally priced at Rs. 1,999
  • The limited period discount is valid until September 30

Jio is best known for its disruptive telecom plans, and lately its Jio Phone. But the company also sells the JioFi range of pocket 4G hotspot router that let users get access to the Internet on a range of devices. And with the festive season about to start, Jio has slashed the price of the JioFi M2S hotspot by 50 percent, down to Rs. 999, to make it a more attractive buy for consumers. The offer is valid on both online and offline stores, with the new price already reflecting on the Jio.com site and Flipkart - which is also currently hosting its Big Billion Days sale. The new JioFi M2S price is valid for a limited period only, from September 20 to September 30.

Called the JioFi Festive Celebration Offer, it is only valid on the JioFi M2S model, which sports a 2300mAh battery. A Jio SIM card will be bundled, and needs to be activated with an Aadhaar card at the time of delivery. A SIM card is required to use the device, as well as a tariff plan from Jio. Users will also be able make and receive phones calls via the Jio4GVoice app, apart from text messages.

This is one of numerous 'festive' offers currently running from a device manufacturer, apart from the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, and the Paytm Mall Mera Cashback sale.

The latest Indian data card market share report by CyberMedia Research highlighted JioFi's dominant position, with a market share of 91 percent. JioFi, and other MiFi devices are increasingly finding their way to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, resulting in the erosion of Wi-Fi router sales and broadband services in those areas, the report adds.

Reliance Jio has been aggressively pushing the sales of its JioFi 4G hotspot, with an enticing 224GB data plan in July, and a 100 percent cashback offer in May.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: JioFi, JioFi Festive Celebration Offer, Internet
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Flipkart - Big Billion Sale
