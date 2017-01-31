BITS Pilani Goa Campus is hosting the 2017 edition of its Quark technical festival from February 3 to 5, the 11th edition of one of India's leading events of its kind. Guest lecturers at Quark 2017 include the likes of astrophysicist Abhas Mitra, Member of Parliament Dr. Subramanian Swamy, former Chief Election Commissioner of India VS Sampath, Project Director of Agni IV and Agni V Tessy Thomas, author Balaji Vishwanathan, and Stack Overflow co-founder Joel Spolsky. Other events at the tech fest include Aurora Nights, where cover singers, mentalists and magicians, hypnotists, and violinists, among others will perform. Gadgets 360 is an official media partner of Quark 2017.

One of the highlights of Quark 2017 will be skill development workshops, designed to give participants a real-world understanding of topics. Mathworks will host a workshop on data acquisition from mobile sensors and app development using MATLAB and Simulink. The objective of this workshop is to teach how data obtained by various sensors on a mobile phone can be acquired for further analysis. The attendance fee for this workshop, which will be held on February 3, is Rs. 800.

On February 3 and 4, BITS Pilani Goa Campus will also host the Quark 2017 finance workshop, which will start with a session by Bajaj Capital Senior Vice President and Group Head - Marketing Vishwajeet Parashar. This will be followed by a hands-on session on Options Strategies by the Zerodha's Vice President of Educational Services, Karthik Rangappa, and a one day session with WorldQuant for an introduction to quant finance and its online simulation platform Websim for alphas or predictive trading models. The fee of the workshop is Rs. 1,100.

The product design workshop, with entry fee of Rs. 1,250, will be held on February 4 and 5, and will focus on teaching attendees about sculpting an idea, then moving to parts and assembly modelling, and creating drawings, renderings and preparing for manufacturing on a CNC machine or 3D printer. Participants will learn how to use the new Autodesk Fusion 360 software for product design using live modelling examples and hands on experience on the software with guidance from an authorised Autodesk trainer.

Texas Instruments will helm the power supply management workshop on February 4 and 5, where it will teach attendees to use the TI WEBENCH tool to filter down designs, select the most appropriate part based on efficiency/footprint/cost requirements, and optimise design and carry out electrical and thermal simulations. Participants will also be taught about creating customised power supplies or DC-DC converters for circuits, or solving switching-power-supply design problems before building prototypes. Registrations for the workshop entail a fee of Rs. 1,100.

On February 3 and 4, Cisco-certified experts will hold a workshop at Quark 2017 where they will teach students a CCNA Routing and Switching course that will introduce them to the knowledge of foundational technologies, and help them stay relevant with skill-sets needed for the adoption of next-generation technologies. Fee for attending the workshop is Rs. 1,300.

The deep learning workshop will be held on February 4 and 5, and will aim at introducing participants to how to employ Deep Learning algorithms for artificial intelligence. Attendees will explore widely-used open-source frameworks and NVIDIA's new GPU-accelerated deep learning platforms. They will also get to interact directly with experienced and authorised trainers from Nvidia. A Rs. 1,500 fee needs to be paid in order to attend the workshop.

Along with these workshops, Quark 2017 will have several other events, such as Electrify, Showcases, Programming Inc., Roboficial, Elixir, and Design & Build, as part of the technical festival. Head over to the BITS Quark website for details.