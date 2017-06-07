Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Pinterest Raises $150 Million, Valuing It at $12.3 Billion

 
07 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Pinterest Raises $150 Million, Valuing It at $12.3 Billion

Highlights

  • Pinterest has raised $150 million from its existing investors
  • latest funding round has increased the company's valuation to $12.3 bln
  • The San Francisco-based company has 175 million monthly users

Pinterest, which develops visual search technology and allows users to save images on its website, has raised $150 million (roughly Rs. 967 crores) from existing investors in its latest round of funding valuing the company at $12.3 billion (roughly Rs. 79,282 crores), a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The latest funding round has slightly increased the company's valuation from $11 billion (roughly Rs. 70,900 crores) when Pinterest raised $367 million (roughly Rs. 2,365 crores) in March 2015.

Pinterest, which was founded in 2010, introduced a new search tool in early February called Lens to boost its advertising revenue.

Lens helps users to discover ideas inspired by objects in the real world that are detected through a device camera.

The additional capital will be used for further investments in visual technology and global expansion, the spokeswoman said in a statement over email.

The San Francisco-based company has 175 million monthly users collecting and pinning photos related to cooking, designing, travel and other interests on its website. About 60 percent of Pinterest's user base is outside the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Pinterest, Apps, Social
OnePlus 5 Leaked Render Tip Design Similar to iPhone 7 Plus
Vodafone Launches Unlimited Calling, Data Packs for Ramzan
HotDeals 360
Pinterest Raises $150 Million, Valuing It at $12.3 Billion
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Will Be Launched on June 20, India Launch Set for June 22
  2. Samsung Galaxy J (2017) Series Smartphones Launched in 3 Models
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale in India Today: Time, Variants, Where to Buy
  4. India Price of All New Products Apple Announced on Monday
  5. OnePlus 5 Looks Like the iPhone 7 Plus, Leaked Renders Suggest
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. At This Office in London, Pole Dancers and Half-Naked Mermaids
  8. WhatsApp Gets Automatic Albums, Photo Filters, and Reply Shortcut
  9. Honor 6X Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Available Starting Rs, 11,999
  10. Honor 9 Launch Set for June 12, Official Poster Reveals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.