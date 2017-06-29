Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Petya Ransomware: FedEx Says TNT Unit 'Significantly Affected' by Cyber-Attack

 
29 June 2017
Petya Ransomware: FedEx Says TNT Unit 'Significantly Affected' by Cyber-Attack

Highlights

  • FedEx said Wednesday that deliveries were slowed due to Petya ransomware
  • Trading in FedEx shares was halted for nearly an hour Wednesday
  • Its TNT's operations were also affected by the information system virus

Shipping giant FedEx said Wednesday that deliveries were slowed at its Dutch unit TNT Express after the firm was hit by the latest major computer virus attack.

Trading in FedEx shares was halted for nearly an hour Wednesday ahead of the announcement, although operations of the parent company and other units were not impacted.

FedEx said TNT's operations were "significantly affected" by the information system virus, which was causing delays at TNT Express' domestic, regional and inter-continental services.

"While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred," FedEx said in a statement.

"Remediation steps and contingency plans are being implemented as quickly as possible."

The hacking did not affect FedEx operations, and the company said it could not yet estimate the financial impact of the disruption, but said "it could be material."

Shares of FedEx rose 1.1 percent at $216.61 at midday.

Thousands of computer users across the globe scrambled to reboot on Wednesday after a fresh wave of ransomware cyber-attacks spread from Ukraine and Russia worldwide on Tuesday.

Besides TNT, others hit included Russian oil giant Rosneft, global shipping firm Maersk, British advertising giant WPP, and US drug giant Merck.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Petya, Petya Ransomware, Cyber Attack, Internet, FedEx
