Pepperfry Launches Furniture Rental Service in Select Indian Cities

 
20 September 2017
Highlights

  • Pepperfry has launched furniture rental service in select cities
  • Buyers can rent furniture across categories like beds and sofas
  • Consumers don't need to deposit any security or KYC documents

Online furniture retailer Pepperfry on Wednesday said it has launched a rental service in select cities, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Customers can rent furniture across categories like beds, sofas and wardrobes, among others out of over 1200 products at rentals for a term of six, nine and 12 months, the company said in a statement.

Other cities where the rental service is available are Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, and Ahmedabad. The company said it would provide customers with free delivery and assembly service.

"We are confident about pioneering a new way of helping the new class of sharing economy consumers to create beautiful homes, without having to necessarily buy products," Pepperfry Co-Founder and COO Ashish Shah said.

Consumers don't need to deposit any security or Know Your Customer (KYC) document, the company statement said.

Founded by former eBay executives, Ambareesh Murty and Ashish Shah, the Mumbai-based company had raised $160 million (Rs. 210 crores) by September last year.

Written with inputs from PTI

Tags: Pepperfry, Internet
