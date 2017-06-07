In a new development, digital payment service Paytm has now introduced another service on its platform easing every day payment hassles. The platform now has an option to pay traffic challans online. This service is now live in Mumbai, Pune and Vijayawada, and will be expanded to other cities soon.

This option is currently not reflecting on the app for now in the mentioned cities, but is live on the website. If you own a vehicle, you can now use the option ‘Traffic Challan’ to pay for challans obtained for violating any kind of traffic rules. This includes everything from jumping a red light, over-speeding, not wearing a helmet, ignoring traffic signs, driving without a valid licence and so on.

Once the challan is generated against your vehicle’s registration number, log into Paytm, enter the city name, challan/ vehicle number, and choose your payment method. After verification, you can then pay for the challan online, and this will generate a digital invoice and the customer’s surrendered documents will be dispatched via postal services by the respective police department.

Speaking on the announcement, Kiran Vasireddy, Snr. Vice President - Paytm said in a statement, “Traffic challan payments in India largely happen at select counters and in cash. We are glad to partner with the state traffic police departments to enable challan payments on the go. This is a new stride in our vision to add convenience to every payment use-case in the country.”

This furthers the government’s initiative to making payments cashless, and eradicates the hassle of going to the police department for paying the challan. Plus, the documents are delivered at home, easing the otherwise cumbersome process for vehicle owners and the police.