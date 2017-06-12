Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, and More

 
12 June 2017
Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, and More

Highlights

  • Paytm's Pre-GST Sale kicks off Tuesday
  • The three-day sale to see discounts on several products
  • Cashback offers of up to Rs. 20,000 available on TVs, laptops

Paytm Mall, Paytm's recently announced e-commerce unit, has announced a three-day long Pre-GST Sale where consumers can get big cashback on the purchase of products like televisions, laptops, and more.

Under the Pre-GST Sale, Paytm Mall will be offering up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on the purchase of select products. The dedicated page for the sale is up already, and it confirms that the sale will begin midnight. The three-day Paytm sale begins on Tuesday, and will end on Thursday.

The Paytm Pre-GST Sale will include products like televisions, consumer durables, laptops and DSLRs at up to Rs. 20,000 cashback. The sale will also see discounts on ACs and refrigerators as well. The details of the products on sale will be revealed during the sale. The dedicated page hints that Paytm's Pre-GST Sale will have discount on televisions from brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. In terms of laptops, consumers can expect Apple, Dell, and Lenovo laptops on offer.

Paytm also claims that few lucky consumers can be eligible to win an iPhone 7 with a shopping of minimum Rs. 1,000 during the Pre-GST Sale. Though, there isn't much detail about the terms and conditions of the offer as of now.

Additionally, other products such as Bluetooth speakers, footwear and accessories will be sold at up to 50 percent off with additional 25 percent cashback, the company says. The Paytm Pre-GST Sale also lists cashback of up to Rs. 10,000 on the purchase of smartphones, though only Oppo and Micromax smartphones seems to be on offer as of now. You can wait for few more hours to see the offerings under the sale.

The all-new Paytm sale offer has been announced for retailers to clear out inventory ahead of the new tax rates being effective. Announcing the sale, Paytm in a press note said that it will host over 6,000 retailers across over 500 brands as part of the Paytm Pre-GST sale

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Paytm, Paytm Pre GST Sale, Paytm Mall
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles, Laptops, and More
 
 

Oppo A37
