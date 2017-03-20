Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Paytm Payments Bank Hoped to Begin by Month-End, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

 
20 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Paytm Payments Bank Hoped to Begin by Month-End, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Highlights

  • Paytm got RBI's nod to start payments bank service in January
  • Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says it will launch by month-end
  • Paytm targets to reach a customer base of 500 million by 2020

Paytm Payments Bank, which got the final approval from the Reserve Bank in January, hopes to start operations by the month-end, Paytm founder and chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in Mumbai on Friday.

"If the RBI blesses us, we will be able to have our bank by this month-end. Banking must be made available to everyone, the money that the customer puts in isn't a liability but an asset," Sharma said at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai.

Stating that banking in the present form is outdated, he said, "Versace suits will not change the banking model. Our payments bank will be built on a new model that will be focussed on bringing financial services to the hundreds of millions of unserved/under-served."

Taking a swipe at the way banks have dealt with loans given to industrialists and especially in dealing with the big-ticket defaulters, Sharma said, "the present financial system penalises a sincere person, but if someone speaks the language of those in the corridors of power, he takes a loan of hundreds of crores and fails to pay it back, he will still manage to live in London or such locales."

Sharma expressed belief that with greater penetration of mobile Internet connectivity, his business will grow further.

Paytm currently has about 21.5 crore subscribers, Sharma said adding as against this SBI has 20.7 subscribers. Paytm does about 20 crore transactions a month, while according to RBI data, all other e-wallets put together do 19 crore transactions.

"You can undermine a business but not a technology; it is a tsunami," he said on online payments and smart phones. To further deepen this, we need better Internet network and telecom connections, he added.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360

Tags: Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Payments Bank, Apps, India, E Wallets
Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform to Bring 4G VoLTE Support to Feature Phones
Reliance Jio Customers Will Remain Loyal Even With Paid Services: Report
Yu Yunicorn
Paytm Payments Bank Hoped to Begin by Month-End, Says Vijay Shekhar Sharma
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  2. iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A India Launch Live: Price, Variants, Release Date
  4. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Redmi 4A in India Today
  5. Reliance Jio Scores Highest on Customer Loyalty, Claims Report
  6. Airtel and BSNL's Latest, Moto G5 Plus Launch, and More News This Week
  7. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Price, Press Shots Leaked Ahead of March 29 Launch
  9. New Entry-Level Qualcomm SoC to Bring 4G VoLTE Support to Feature Phones
  10. iPhone 6 32GB Now Available via Apple India-Authorised Offline Retailers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.