Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SoftBank Investment in Paytm Parent Gets Approval From Competition Commission of India

 
19 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
SoftBank Investment in Paytm Parent Gets Approval From Competition Commission of India

Highlights

  • CCI has approved SoftBank's 20% stake purchase in Paytm's parent company
  • Paytm operates under its parent company One97 Communications
  • In May, SoftBank had invested $1.4 billion in Paytm

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank's 20 percent stake purchase in One97 Communications, which operates digital payments platform Paytm, has been approved by the Competition Commission.

In a tweet, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that it has approved "acquisition of 20 percent stake in One97 Communications Ltd by SoftBank Group Corp".

As per a notice submitted by SoftBank to the fair-trade regulator, the combination involves the acquisition of equity shares of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) by SoftBank Group Corp through SoftBank Group Capital.

In May, SoftBank said it has pumped in $1.4 billion (over Rs. 9,079 crores) in Paytm, marking the largest fund infusion by a single investor in an Indian startup.

SoftBank Group Capital is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

OCL is a mobile Internet company and also provides telecommunications value added services. The firm's product segments include mobile payment services and network component services, among others.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in NDTV's Gadgets 360.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Paytm, SoftBank, One97 Communications, Apps, E Commerce, CCI
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available for Purchase Today via Flipkart
Samsung Strikes Deal With Apple to Manufacture A12 Chips for iPhone: Report
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
SoftBank Investment in Paytm Parent Gets Approval From Competition Commission of India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  2. Mi Max 2 Launched, Nokia 8 Leaks, Jio's Big Claim, and More: 360 Daily
  3. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Symantec Says 96 Percent of Indians at Risk Using Public Wi-Fi Networks
  5. Nokia 8 Images Leak, Show the Smartphone in All Its Glory
  6. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  7. Xiaomi’s Celebrating Its Third Year in India With a Sale This Week
  8. New Nokia Feature Phones, WhatsApp Update, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Jio Offering Up to 100GB of Free Data for Users of This New Phone
  10. Google Glass 2.0 Goes Official, Now Available to More Enterprises
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.