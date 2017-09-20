The Paytm Mera Cashback Sale has just started today, coinciding with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale's early access for Prime members. The Paytm sale will offer deep discounts and cashback offers on almost all products, with deals on iPhone 7 and Google Pixel smartphones as the highlights. In fact, Paytm is only one offering deals on mobiles as both Amazon and Flipkart will begin their mobile offers on Thursday only. If you are looking for some great Paytm sale offers and don't want to sift through all the deals, we have you covered. Check out our pick of the most attractive tech deals available on Paytm today on products such as smartphones, LED TVs, printers, and more.

Apple iPhone 7

You can grab the 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 for as low as Rs. 40,399 (effective after cashback) and the 128GB iPhone 7 for Rs. 44,780 (effective after cashback) in the Paytm sale. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display and features a 12MP primary camera with OIS along with a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 7 is still a pretty decent buy at this price, in case you're not willing to spend full amount on the iPhone 8. Select the coupon codes displayed on the product page, and pick the one that offers better discount. The cashback will be credited to your Paytm Wallet.

Prices: 32GB for Rs. 40,399, 128GB for Rs. 44,780

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB's price is down to Rs. 55,630 (effective after cashback) as part of the Paytm sale offers. This is one of the lowest effective prices we've seen for the model. The iPhone 7 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Retina display and features a 12MP dual-camera assembly at the back and a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 7 Plus can take photos in a new portrait mode using the dual cameras.

Price: Rs. 55,630 (effective after cashback)

Google Pixel 32GB

The Google Pixel 32GB is down to an effective price of Rs. 37,400 on Paytm's Mera Cashback Sale. Use the coupon code MOB15 to get a cashback of Rs. 6,600 in your Paytm Wallet. The Google Pixel features a 5-inch display and comes with a 12.3MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 37,400 (effective after cashback)

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch

The 2017 Apple MacBook Air is down to Rs. 45,699 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. If you're looking for a Mac at this price point, this is a great choice. The MacBook Air is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD (solid state drive) and runs macOS Sierra out of the box. Use coupon code LAPTOP12000 to get a cashback of Rs. 12,000 in your Paytm Wallet.

Price: Rs. 45,699 (effective after cashback)

Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Space Grey

You can grab the Apple Watch Series 1 42mm smartwatch for as low as Rs. 17,900 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. That's even lower than today's deal on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale. If you're comfortable with a cashback offer, this is a decent deal. The Apple Watch Series 1 will receive the watchOS 4 update and still runs well thanks to the dual-core processor. If you're not willing to spend full price on the new Apple Watch Series 3, this is a good smartwatch at this price point.

Price: Rs. 17,900 (effective after cashback)

Sony 43-inch full HD smart 3D LED TV

If you're in the market for a TV with all the bells and whistles, the Sony 43-inch Smart 3D LED TV is down to Rs. 46,712 (effective after cashback) in the Paytm sale. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and two USB ports. You'll receive a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty from Sony.

Price: Rs. 46,712 (effective after cashback)

LG 43-inch full HD smart LED TV

The LG 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV's price is down to Rs. 35,592 (effective after cashback) using the promo code BIGBONANZA20 on Paytm. You'll receive a cashback of Rs. 8,898 in your Paytm Wallet. The TV supports a full high-definition resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The built-in apps include Netflix, YouTube, and several others. You can connect the TV wirelessly to your home Wi-Fi connection.

Price: Rs. 35,592 (effective after cashback)

VU 50-inch 4K smart LED TV

VU's 50-inch 4K Smart LED TV is down to Rs. 36,235 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. That's a pretty sweet deal if you're looking for a big-screen 4K TV with smart functionality. Use the coupon code BIGBONANZA20 to get a cashback of Rs. 9,059 in your Paytm Wallet. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports. You can connect the TV to your home WiFi or with a wired connection for internet access.

Price: Rs. 36,235 (effective after cashback)

HP LaserJet Pro MFP M126nw

Add a high-powered multifunction laser printer to your workstation at home or small office with this HP LaserJet Pro MGP M126nw. Currently down to an effective price of Rs. 13,679 (MRP Rs. 18,500), the laser printer features a 2-line LCD display. You can print, scan, and copy in monochrome. The printer can also be hooked wirelessly to enable users to print using their mobile devices.

Price: Rs. 13,679 (effective after cashback)

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.