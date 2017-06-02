Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OneLogin Password Manager Reports Data Breach, Potential Decryption of Customer Data

 
02 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OneLogin Password Manager Reports Data Breach, Potential Decryption of Customer Data

Highlights

  • OneLogin security officer Alvaro Hoyos reported breach
  • Severity of breach not yet known
  • Malicious actor may have ability to decrypt sensitive data

It's getting harder to avoid the fact that your personal data on the Internet is just not safe any more. Following the recent rise in data breaches that have already hit companies like Yahoo, Dropbox, and Telegram, it now seems OneLogin is the latest to join the list as the company reported Wednesday an "unauthorised access to OneLogin data in our US data region."

OneLogin is a password manager and single sign-on provider, which reported a data breach but has been unclear as to the nature of the attack. The firm's chief security officer Alvaro Hoyos said in a blog post that "a malicious actor had obtained access to our US operating region." The company reportedly found a threat actor had "obtained access to a set of Amazon Web Services (AWS) keys and used them to access the AWS API from an intermediate host with another, smaller service provider in the US."

The severity of the breach to consumers is not yet known but the company has stated that the hack allowed the threat actor to access database tables that contain personal information about users, apps, and various types of keys. While the company maintains that it encrypts certain sensitive data, it didn't rule out the possibility that the 'malicious actor' had the ability to decrypt them.

OneLogin updated the blog post saying that the staff was alerted about the attack at 9am PST (about seven hours after the attack started) and was "able to shut down the affected instance as well as the AWS keys that were used to create it." Although the firm mentioned that it encrypts sensitive information, many were curious about how the attacker was able to then get access to data that could be decrypted.

While the company tries to solve the breach, it has reportedly given its customers a list of actions to protect their accounts according to a tweet posted by @nerdybeard.

onelogin data breach twitter onelogin

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OneLogin, Password Manager, OneLogin Data Breach, Hacking, Password, Internet
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Airtel-Telenor Merger Gets Regulatory Approval From SEBI, BSE, NSE
HotDeals 360
OneLogin Password Manager Reports Data Breach, Potential Decryption of Customer Data
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Microsoft's Bing to Offer Easy Access to CBSE Class X Results
  2. OnePlus 5 Teased to Be More Compact Than 3T, Pricing Information Tipped
  3. Nubia Z17 With 8GB RAM and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Launched
  4. Yu Yureka Black vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Moto G5 vs Coolpad Note 5 Lite
  5. Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre Orders in India Today
  7. Moto C With 4G VoLTE Support, 2350mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Confirmed to Receive Android O Update
  9. Tekken 7 on PC Is the Best and Worst Version of the Game at the Same Time
  10. Yu Yureka Black With 4G VoLTE Support, Front Flash Launched at Rs. 8,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.