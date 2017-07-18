Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Symantec Says 96 Percent of Indians at Risk While Using Public Wi-Fi Networks

 
18 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Symantec Says 96 Percent of Indians at Risk While Using Public Wi-Fi Networks

Highlights

  • Consumers are unable to resist a strong, free Wi-Fi network
  • 73 percent of Indians will do or swap something for a strong Wi-Fi signal
  • 31 percent use public Wi-Fi for viewing explicit or suggestive content

A whopping 96 percent of Indians put personal information at risk while using public Wi-Fi for checking bank accounts, sharing personal photos and videos, a report by Norton by Symantec said on Tuesday.

According to the 'Norton Wi-Fi Risk Report 2017' by Symantec, consumers are unable to resist a strong, free Wi-Fi network and their online behaviour may be placing their personal information at risk.

"There is a deep divide between what people think is safe when it comes to using public Wi-Fi versus the reality," said Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec, in a statement.

"What someone thinks are private on their personal device can easily be accessed by cyber criminals through unsecure Wi-Fi Networks or even apps with privacy vulnerabilities," he added.

The report says that 73 percent of Indians will do or swap something for a strong Wi-Fi signal including watching a three minute advertisement (35 percent), to something as critical as allowing access to personal emails (19 percent), personal photographs (22 percent), online dating profiles (16 percent), contact lists (19 percent) and giving permission to access and even edit personal social media profiles (19 percent).

The survey also revealed that 31 percent Indians use public Wi-Fi for viewing explicit or suggestive contents, of which 44 percent admit to doing so at work and 49 percent in hotels.

The survey, which included more than 15,000 consumers in 15 countries, noted that almost half (48 percent) of Indian users have accessed Wi-Fi without the Wi-Fi network owner's permission.

The report provides certain measures to ensure security over the web which includes using Virtual Private Network (VPN) and looking for 'HTTPS' (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) in the web addresses while visiting a website.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Norton, Symantec, Norton Wi-Fi Risk Report 2017, Wi-Fi, Public Wi-Fi, India
Xiaomi's 3rd Mi Anniversary Sale Begins Thursday, Features Re.1 Flash Sale, and More
WhatsApp Disruption Reported by China Users Amid Censorship Fears
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Symantec Says 96 Percent of Indians at Risk While Using Public Wi-Fi Networks
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi’s Celebrating Its Third Year in India With a Sale This Week
  2. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  3. Nokia 8 Images Leak, Show the Smartphone in All Its Glory
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  6. Reliance Jio Claims It's the World's Largest Mobile Data Network
  7. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Display, 5300mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. iPhone 8 May Feature Fingerprint Sensor on Power Button, Report Claims
  9. Micromax Canvas 1 Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  10. Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.