Move Over Artists, These Stunning Landscapes Were Created Using Machine Learning

 
17 July 2017
Move Over Artists, These Stunning Landscapes Were Created Using Machine Learning

Photo Credit: Google

Highlights

  • The technique uses machine learning for artistic content creation
  • Google used 40,000 panoramas from areas like the Alps, Banff
  • Multiple aspects of a photo is learned individually by the machine

Taking digital photography to the next level, Google has introduced a new machine learning-based technique to create pro-level landscape photos from Google Street View images.

The technique is based on "experimental deep-learning system" which uses machine learning for artistic content creation, according to Google research blog.

Using Google Street View, several landscape panoramas were taken and then, post-processing operations were carried out to create an aesthetically pleasing image.

The research approach relied on a collection of professional quality photos of which the subjective aesthetics were broken down into multiple aspects automatically, each of which is learned individually by the machine.

google street view 2 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 3 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 4 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 5 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 6 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 7 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 8 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 9 Google

Photo Credit: Google

google street view 10 Google

Photo Credit: Google

Google used 40,000 panoramas from areas like the Alps, Banff and Jasper National Parks in Canada, Big Sur in California and Yellowstone National Park to conduct the "Turing-test" like experiment, which was then judged by professional photographers.

The team mixed the machine creations with other photos and about 40 percent of them were rated at "semi-pro" to "pro" levels by the judges.

Tags: Google, Google Street View, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Internet, Apps
