Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft's Hotmail, Outlook.com Services Back Up After Outage

 
19 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft's Hotmail, Outlook.com Services Back Up After Outage

Microsoft said its free email services Outlook.com and Hotmail, which suffered an outage across Europe on Monday, were back up.

"Everything is up and running," Microsoft said in a blog post on its Office 365 security site.

The outage began at 07:20am GMT (12:50pm IST) and continued to affect users across the region for more than 12 hours, preventing them from sending and receiving emails, Microsoft said in a blog post on its Office 365 security site.

Microsoft said the issue involved part of the company's Internet traffic load-balancing system which was gobbling up server capacity despite no apparent increase in user traffic.

Outage reports were concentrated in Western Europe and Britain, according to DownDetector.co.uk, an outage reporting site. No other major Microsoft online services appeared to be affected.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft, Hotmail, Hotmail Outage, Outlook, Outlook Outage, Internet, Apps
Google Tez Launch, iPhone X Benchmarks Destroy Android Flagships, WhatsApp Storage Update, and More: Your 360 Daily
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Microsoft's Hotmail, Outlook.com Services Back Up After Outage
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Google Tez App: 8 Things You Should Know About the Digital Payments App
  2. WhatsApp Beta for Android Makes It Easier to Manage Storage Consumption
  3. iPhone X Destroys Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5 in Benchmark Results
  4. Airtel Is Giving Up to 60GB Data Free if You Download This App
  5. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  6. Google's Sengupta Hopes Rivals Are Happy About Tez Launch
  7. The Pirate Bay Uses Your CPU to Mine Cryptocurrency for Revenue: Report
  8. Google Tez, iPhone X Benchmarks, and WhatsApp Storage Update: 360 Daily
  9. Xiaomi to Launch a Cheaper Variant of Mi Max 2 on Wednesday
  10. Sony Launches Its First Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Audio in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.