Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Windows 10 to Use AI, Machine Learning to Fight Malware

 
28 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Windows 10 to Use AI, Machine Learning to Fight Malware

Highlights

  • Microsoft will create an AI antivirus to detect and prevent malware
  • New features to come to its Windows Defender ATP
  • Feature will be rolled out with Windows Fall Creators Update

Microsoft has been caught in the middle of growing cyber-attacks in the past few months, causing the Redmond giant to take some advanced actions to prevent Windows computers from getting malware-infested. The company has revealed that the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will upgrade its Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection that will offer new machine learning prevention capabilities that are designed to prevent such attacks.

The Redmond giant informed CNET that the upgrade will use machine learning through data collected from Microsoft's cloud-based services to create an artificial intelligence antivirus to better fight against cyber-attacks. Windows enterprise director Rob Lefferts explained that the AI will look for odd behaviour within apps to detect an attack. "If Word were to start allocating memory in big chunks, when it never does, we would be able to detect that. We built the machine learning models around common applications like Word."

windows defender atp exploit guard windows

Microsoft listed some of the features that will come with the Windows Defender ATP upgrade in a blog post. Notably, one of the features mentioned is the AI's ability to identify the presence of a previously unknown malware on a computer. It can then quarantine the malware in the cloud and can protect other computers by developing a unique signature for it. Some other features include browser-focused Application Guard and cloud-related Device Guard and Exploit Guard.

The new security features to Windows 10 ATP will first be made available to enterprise customer, but Microsoft plans to roll them out to everyone sooner or later, CNET says. Additionally, the company also wants ATP to support more than just its own Windows platform and is already working on making that happen.

As you may have heard, another ransomware attack - referred to as Petya - caused major disruptions around the world this week following the WannaCry attacks in May. The attacks have largely affected computers running on dated Windows operating system, and the news of the upgrade is perhaps a way for Microsoft to reassure its users that it is working on ways to better protect your PC, and is looking to AI to help it do that.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft, Windows Fall Creators Update, Windows 10, Malware, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Cyber Attack, Windows Defender, Internet
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Samsung ISOCELL Image Sensor Brand Launched, Dual Camera Setup Demoed at MWC Shanghai
Redmi Note 4
Windows 10 to Use AI, Machine Learning to Fight Malware
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  2. Petya Ransomware: All You Need to Know
  3. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  4. Nokia 3, 5, 6 Users Offered Up to 9GB Additional Data From Vodafone
  5. InFocus Turbo 5 With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com Today
  7. Firms Scramble to Recover From Wave of Ransomware Cyber-Attacks
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Renders, Video Leak Shows Dual Cameras
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Flipkart and Mi.com
  10. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.