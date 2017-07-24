Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Using Lawyers to Tackle Top Russian Hacking Group, Fancy Bear: Report

 
24 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Using Lawyers to Tackle Top Russian Hacking Group, Fancy Bear: Report

US Tech giant Microsoft is going after a Russian hacking group believed to be connected to the country's intelligence agency GRU and behind several high-profile cyber-attacks including on the NATO and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

According to a report in The Daily Beast late on Friday, Microsoft was using lawyers to take on the hacker group known as Fancy Bear - accusing it of computer intrusion, cybersquatting and infringing on Microsoft's trademarks.

"The action, though, is not about dragging the hackers into court. The lawsuit is a tool for Microsoft to target what it calls 'the most vulnerable point' in Fancy Bear's espionage operations: the command-and-control servers the hackers use to covertly direct malware on victim computers," the report added.

So far, Microsoft has used the lawsuit to wrest control of 70 different command-and-control points from Fancy Bear.

Microsoft has "identified over 120 new targets of the Kremlin's cyber spying and control-alt-deleting segments of Russian President Vladimir Putin's hacking apparatus, the report added.

Microsoft's approach is indirect, but effective, it said.

"Rather than getting physical custody of the servers, which Fancy Bear rents from data centres around the world, Microsoft has been taking over the Internet domain names that route to them," the report noted.

These are addresses like "livemicrosoft[.]net" or "rsshotmail[.]com" that Fancy Bear registers for about $10 (roughly Rs. 645) each.

"Once under Microsoft's control, the domains get redirected from Russia's servers to the company's, cutting off the hackers from their victims, and giving Microsoft a omniscient view of that servers' network of automated spies, the report said.

A judge in Alexandria, Virginia is scheduled to rule whether to grant Microsoft a permanent injunction against Fancy Bear.

Fancy Bear, also known as 'APT28', 'Sofacy', 'Pawn Storm' and 'Strontium' has been conducting cyber attacks since 2007.

According to the US intelligence findings, Fancy Bear targeted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign as part of Moscow's efforts to help Donald Trump win the 2016 election.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft, Fancy Bear, Russia, Internet, Cyber Attack
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt With 5.5-Inch Super AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Microsoft Using Lawyers to Tackle Top Russian Hacking Group, Fancy Bear: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  2. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  3. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 'Stormborn': The Top 5 Moments
  4. Jio Phone at Effective Zero Price a Clever Marketing Position, Says COAI
  5. Jio Phone Does Not Come With India's Favourite App, and Other Fine Print
  6. These Are the Chips Inside Reliance Jio's Feature Phone
  7. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  8. Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Has Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 S Pen Stylus Photos, Deep Blue Colour Option Leaked
  10. Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.