In a push to make people switch to its Bing search engine, Microsoft will now pay users in Britain to use Bing over competitors like Google Search.

As part of its "Rewards" scheme, Microsoft will now allow users to earn points for making purchases online and simply searching the web which can then be redeemed for music and movies.

"The rewards scheme has been introduced to give something to Microsoft's current users as well as helping to attract new customers to Bing and its online store," wired.co.uk reported on Thursday.

There are two levels of points to redeem.

Level 1 members can earn points for 10 searches per day while those at Level 2 can earn reward points for 50 searches per day.

The number of searches used are refreshed each day.

The rewards scheme will also be launched in France, Germany and Canada soon, the company said.