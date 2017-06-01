Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Bing Rewards Comes to the UK, Will Give Points to Use Its Search Engine

 
01 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Bing Rewards Comes to the UK, Will Give Points to Use Its Search Engine

Highlights

  • Microsoft will now pay users in Britain to use Bing
  • The company wants to make people switch to its Bing search engine
  • Microsoft will now allow users to earn points for making purchases online

In a push to make people switch to its Bing search engine, Microsoft will now pay users in Britain to use Bing over competitors like Google Search.

As part of its "Rewards" scheme, Microsoft will now allow users to earn points for making purchases online and simply searching the web which can then be redeemed for music and movies.

"The rewards scheme has been introduced to give something to Microsoft's current users as well as helping to attract new customers to Bing and its online store," wired.co.uk reported on Thursday.

There are two levels of points to redeem.

Level 1 members can earn points for 10 searches per day while those at Level 2 can earn reward points for 50 searches per day.

The number of searches used are refreshed each day.

The rewards scheme will also be launched in France, Germany and Canada soon, the company said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft, Bing Rewards, Bing, Bing Search, Internet
Vodafone Plea Against TRAI Penalty: Delhi High Court Seeks Government's Response
Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Loses Appeal of Life Sentence
HotDeals 360
Microsoft Bing Rewards Comes to the UK, Will Give Points to Use Its Search Engine
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
  2. Yu Yureka Black Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Moto Z2 Play Launch Expected Today: Here's What We Know So Far
  4. Nokia 3310 Launched in Its Home Market, Finland
  5. Nokia 3310 Back in Stock in India, Says HMD Global
  6. Moto Z2 Play Looks Set to Launch in Select Markets
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  8. OnePlus Is Asking You to Help Choose the OnePlus 5's Retail Box
  9. NASA Renames Solar Probe Plus in Honour of Eugene Parker
  10. Gmail Gets New Security Features for Protection Against Phishing Attacks
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.