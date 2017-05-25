Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Practo Partners Microsoft to Let Users Make Doctor Appointments in Bing Search Results

 
25 May 2017
Practo Partners Microsoft to Let Users Make Doctor Appointments in Bing Search Results

Highlights

  • Practo reviews will now show up in Bing search
  • Bing search will also let you book appointments
  • It will also let you order lab tests

Practo and Microsoft have partnered to improve Bing search results when it comes to searching for doctors online. The healthcare platform claims that the “collaboration will enable an easier and effective search for people looking for right medical advice.” Practo’s integration into Bing search brings the ability to book appointments, see reviews, and order lab tests on the search platform.

With this integration, Microsoft Bing users will be able to search and access details of doctors in 38 different cities in 10 regional languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali. When you search for a doctor on Bing, you will now be able to book appointments online, consult online with doctors, order medicines and lab tests, store health records and even read health articles written by these doctors, right in the search results itself.

While searching for doctors in your city, you can now view profiles of doctors along with their qualifications, experience, specializations, and availability. The feature also enables people to see feedback from patients as well. Earlier, search results on Bing only showed relevant information like contact details and address of clinic, but with Practo’s database and tools, it brings additional abilities to the search platform.

A similar kind of integration was announced by Bing in February with Zomato as well. It allowed users to see reviews, book a table online, or even order food from the search results. Bing sought to make its restaurant search more refined and rich with Zomato integration, and now Practo has been brought on board to elevate doctors search as well.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala

Fitness Trackers May Misguide You About Calories Burnt: Study
Practo Partners Microsoft to Let Users Make Doctor Appointments in Bing Search Results
 
 

