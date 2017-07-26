Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

26 July 2017
Microsoft Bets Big on Cloud in India, Eyes New Customers

Highlights

  • Microsoft is placing big bets on expanding its cloud services in India
  • Microsoft could also invest up to $100 million to buy a stake in Ola
  • Microsoft recently invested in the Flipkart after a successful cloud deal

Global technology giant Microsoft is shifting to higher gear in getting more customers on board for its cloud-based services in India as it aggressively targets new as well as existing cloud technology users.

"Anybody who is on the cloud in India and anybody who has the potential to be on the cloud in India is a conversation for us," Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari told PTI.

Maheshwari further said: "I am sure there will be a lot of speculation around how, what is the content of those conversations (with potential customers). Unless we have something real that we would have agreed on with the customer, we can't talk about it."

The comments assume significance amid reports that Microsoft could invest up to $100 million (Rs. 640 crores) in buying a small stake in cab aggregator Ola.

Citing sources, the reports said the deal could see the ride-hailing service switch to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Maheshwari remained tight-lipped on these reports, instead saying the company doesn't comment on market speculations. Microsoft has been pushing its Azure cloud service in India. Its competitors include AWS and Google, among others.

In February this year, Microsoft had announced a long-term cloud services deal with e-commerce platform, Flipkart. Later, in April, Microsoft was part of the $1.4 billion fund raising round by the online retailer. Microsoft has already set up three data centres in India to offer secure commercial cloud services in India.

