Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LinkedIn's New Trending Storylines Feature Aims to Hook More Users With News

 
23 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LinkedIn's New Trending Storylines Feature Aims to Hook More Users With News

LinkedIn on Wednesday plans to launch a section on its network dedicated to business news, seeking to draw users onto the service more frequently to read and talk about current events, company officials said.

The updates to its website and smartphone app are the latest attempt by LinkedIn, which Microsoft Corp bought last year for $26 billion, to grow beyond its roots as a job-hunting service and to add features associated with social media.

What Microsoft Should Do to Make LinkedIn Acquisition a Success

LinkedIn is calling the section "Trending Storylines." It will have a stream of links to outside news sources mixed with related posts written by LinkedIn users.

A team of editors will choose which stories to highlight, LinkedIn's editor in chief, Daniel Roth, said in an interview. The company will not have reporters of its own.

"We think that people will start their day with this, to get the news they need," Roth said.

On Tuesday, an early version seen by Reuters led with stories about US and British authorities banning electronic devices larger than a cellphone from airline carry-on luggage. Alongside that news was commentary about the change by LinkedIn users, including Ian Bremmer, president of consultancy Eurasia Group.

LinkedIn Says 32 Percent of Indian Professionals Land Jobs via Social Networks

Social media networks such as Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Snap Inc long ago added some kind of feature spotlighting major news stories.

Unlike the others, the LinkedIn feed will be limited to topics about professions and business, trying to provide information that would be useful in work meetings, said Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn's vice president of product.

LinkedIn has 106 million active monthly users on average and 467 million members in all, according to the company.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: LinkedIn, Social, Internet, Apps, Microsoft, LinkedIn Trending Storylines
Micromax Spark Vdeo Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
Unboxed Mobiles
LinkedIn's New Trending Storylines Feature Aims to Hook More Users With News
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  2. How to Get a Reliance Jio Prime Membership for Free
  3. Four-Year-Old Boy Saves His Mother's Life With the Help of Siri
  4. iPhone SE, RED iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Lineup India Price Revealed
  5. Oppo F3 Plus Dual Selfie Camera Smartphone Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Airtel to Buy Tikona's 4G Business for Rs. 1,600 Crores
  8. Your Aadhaar and Other Personal Data Is Just One Google Search Away
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Teaser, Retail Box, and Batteries Leaked
  10. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Colour Launched; India Availability Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.