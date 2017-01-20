Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
LinkedIn Unveils 'Social-Friendly' Desktop Redesign Aimed at Boosting User Engagement

 
20 January 2017
LinkedIn has rolled out a huge redesign to its website changing the entire interface and introducing some key new features. The company is calling it the 'biggest redesign since inception', and the website's new architecture evidently has taken some inspiration from Facebook.

At first glance, LinkedIn looks cleaner and less cluttered. The Home Page consists of the News Feed up front and centre, and all the navigation options are located on the top right. The navigation bar on the desktop has been simplified into seven core areas - Home (Your Feed), Messaging, Jobs, Notifications, Me, My Network, and Search.

Messaging inside LinkedIn has improved tremendously with the new chat box feature that allows you to navigate through the website and chat simultaneously. The profile page adopts a more pleasing design, and one of our favourite features is the automated profile summary that LinkedIn generates based on your credentials. You can manually edit this summary before publishing it on your profile.

LinkedIn also notes that the website now has a more 'intuitive search' and a 'richer News Feed'. "With a combination of algorithms and human editors working together, we've fine-tuned your Feed to surface the most relevant content from people and publishers you care most about. We'll also be adding new ways for you to dive deep into specific topics relevant to you and follow trending stories," the company explains on its blog.

The desktop design tries to match up with its apps, and is a welcome change from the old cluttered architecture. The new Messaging, News Feed, and Profile features look to encourage users to stick around more, as opposed to just coming in when in search for a job. The company claims that the rollout is global, and the redesign should arrive for everyone over the coming weeks.

