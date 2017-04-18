LG Says Looking to Partner Telcos in India for Smart Appliances

South Korean consumer electronics major LG is scouting for partnership with telecom operators in India to offer its 'smart appliances' connected with Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The company is taking small steps to introduce its appliances equipped with features such as LG HomeChat and SmartThinQ that enable consumers to control and operate home appliances through smartphones. These appliances are connected through the Internet.

By partnering with a telecom operator, it is looking to address the requirement for a network provider to connect with the different appliances in a household.

"Already we are prepared for smart home, IoT related products but this is not just a standalone device," LG Electronics India Managing Director Ki Wan Kim told PTI.

Being a total solution and service concept, it functions with devices which are connected through the Internet, he added.

"Device is easy, it only needs protocol interface. That is why, I will be meeting the head of a telecom service provider tomorrow to discuss this," he added.

While he did not disclose the name of the telecom firm, Kim said ultimately a partnership will be decided on how it would help end consumers.

When asked if LG is looking to join hands exclusively with a single or multiple telecom operators, KIm said: "Anyone who is partnering with us for the sake of our goal, it is fine. LG stands for Life is Good, so our responsibility is enhancing the lifestyle of Indians."

In advanced markets like South Korea and the US, Kim said it is the telecom operators which had taken the lead in offering IoT service so that consumers can subscribe plans according to their needs.

LG HomeChat allows customers to receive notifications and reminders on smartphones about steps and status of progress on activities such as washing or cooking and accordingly control it.

Likewise, the company's SmartThinQ allows consumers control connected appliances at home from anywhere to control various activities, including starting wash cycles, checking refrigerator inventory and even resolving problems.