Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Kim Dotcom Eligible for US Extradition, Rules New Zealand Court

 
20 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Kim Dotcom Eligible for US Extradition, Rules New Zealand Court

New Zealand's High Court ruled Monday that Kim Dotcom was eligible for extradition to the United States over online piracy allegations linked to his now-defunct Megaupload web empire.

But defence lawyers immediately vowed to appeal the decision and maintain Dotcom's long-running battle to avoid him being sent for trial in the United States.

"We are far from defeated," Dotcom's barrister Ron Mansfield said in a statement.

High Court judge Murray Gilbert upheld a District Court ruling that there was enough evidence to extradite German national Dotcom and his three co-accused over their involvement in Megaupload.

The FBI alleges Megaupload netted more than $175 million in criminal proceeds and cost copyright owners more than $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,350 crores) by offering pirated content.

Dotcom has denied any wrongdoing and accused US authorities of pursuing a vendetta against him on behalf of politically influential Hollywood studios.

He argues Megaupload was a genuine file-sharing site that did its best to police copyright infringement but had 50 million daily users and could not control every aspect of their activity.

Dotcom Wins Right to Live-Stream Appeal Against US Extradition 

Mansfield labelled Monday's decision "extremely disappointing", but he said Dotcom has proved a crucial legal point that could stop his extradition.

He said judge Gilbert had found that copyright infringement was not a criminal office, undermining the FBI's case.

"The last hurdle to what we say is the correct outcome - no extradition - will now need to be determined by the Court of Appeal," he said.

"We remain confident that this last point, which would prevent extradition in this complex and unprecedented legal case, will be resolved in Kim's favour."

Dotcom, a German with permanent residency in New Zealand, faces decades in jail if convicted in the United States of piracy.

He was first arrested more than five years ago during a police raid on his mansion near Auckland after the FBI shut down Megaupload's servers.

Tags: Kim Dotcom, Megaupload, US, Internet, New Zealand High Court, Piracy, Copyright
Uber, Ola Drivers' Strike in Delhi-NCR Loses Steam as Availability Improves
Reliance Jio Rivals See Washout in Q3, Losses Likely to Extend to Q4: Reports
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Kim Dotcom Eligible for US Extradition, Rules New Zealand Court
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  2. SpaceX Blasts Off Cargo From Historic NASA Launchpad
  3. Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Leaks, Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, and More This Week
  4. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  5. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Colour Variants Leaked
  7. YouTube's 30-Second Unskippable Ads to Go Away Next Year
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  9. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.