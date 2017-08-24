Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jet Airways Partners With Airbnb, Expands Hospitality Choices for Passengers

 
24 August 2017
Private carrier Jet Airways has taken onboard California-based home-share booking site Airbnb to offer a range of global hospitality choices to its guests from India.

The partnership with Airbnb, the first by an Indian carrier, will help Jet Airways strengthen its portfolio of choices for stay that it currently offers its guests, a release said.

The airline's chief commercial officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said, "An increasing number of Indian travellers are embracing the fresh and highly personalised experiences that a platform like Airbnb offers.

"Our focus on being innovative and offering differentiated travel experiences enables us to anticipate the changing needs of our guests and recognise trends much earlier than the market, thus allowing us to offer exciting travel related initiatives," he said.

The partnership will also give momentum to the growth of Airbnb's footprint in the Indian market, the release said.

Airbnb country manager Amanpreet Bajaj said that Indian travellers have become more decisive and are keen to break away from conventional means of travel and accommodation.

Jet Airways group, which also includes its subsidiary JetLite, currently operates a fleet of 113 aircraft.

Besides flying to a number of domestic destinations, the Mumbai-based private airline operates its flight services to overseas destinations across South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.

