Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Government Issues Directives to Curb Online Child Sexual Abuse Material

 
10 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Government Issues Directives to Curb Online Child Sexual Abuse Material

Highlights

  • Online child sexual abuse promoting content should be removed: Govt
  • Govt sought July 31 for the entire eradication of such content
  • A mechanism is recommended to be built to monitor such websites

In a bid to curb online child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday asked all Internet service providers (ISPs) to prevent the distribution and transmission of such content into India by adopting and implementing Internet Watch Foundation Resources on or before July 31.

The ministry instructed ISPs having cable landing station gateways or international long distance licenses in India to observe the existing due diligence requirements prescribed by the Central Government under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In December 2016, the central government had constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to recommend specific solutions to address the issue of such material online.

"The IMC observed that most of such online CSAM is being hosted outside India and the websites/URLs containing such content are dynamic in nature and frequently changing, making it difficult to identify and block such content. No centralized mechanism exists in India to monitor online CSAM," the ministry said in a statement.

Globally, there are only a few major resources that provide a dynamic list of websites/URLs identifying such online material, it added.

The committee recommended that till such time a centralised mechanism is built in India to dynamically monitor websites/URLs containing such online materials, the relevant ISP's in India should adopt and disable/remove the online CSAM dynamically based on the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) list.

IWF has been adopted by many countries and is already being implemented by leading online service providers in other jurisdictions.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Online Child Porn, Child Abuse, Internet, Social, Online Child Abuse, India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
Is the Office Printer the Weakest Spot in Your 'Secure' Corporate Network?
HotDeals 360
Government Issues Directives to Curb Online Child Sexual Abuse Material
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Flipkart Big 10 Sale: What’s ‘Bid and Win’, and How Does it Work?
  3. HTC U Play Price Slashed in India, Now Available on Amazon at Rs. 29,990
  4. Google's Brand New Smartphone OS Has Been Leaked in Images and Video
  5. Nokia Phones' India Success, WhatsApp Encryption & More: 360 Daily
  6. Vivo V5s Review
  7. This Smartphone Has a 10000mAh Battery With Fast Charging
  8. Government Issues Directives to Curb Online Child Sexual Abuse Material
  9. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on JioFi Router Purchase
  10. For Nokia Phones, India Will Be the Proof of Concept: HMD Global
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.