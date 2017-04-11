Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Idea Money, ShopClues Partner to Sell Products Offline

 
11 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Idea Money, ShopClues Partner to Sell Products Offline

Digital wallet Idea Money and e-commerce firm ShopClues have entered into a partnership to enable offline retailers book and sell products available on the ecommerce platform.

"Idea Money has partnered with ShopClues to sell products through its Retailer Assisted Model (RAM) via local retailers. The partnership will help millions of on ground customers who may not have access to the internet, to make easy, convenient and secure purchase transactions," Idea Money and ShopClues said in a joint statement.

"On making a purchase, customers will be able to make payments through Idea Money wallet to ShopClues. The product will then be delivered by ShopClues to the customer's desired point of delivery," the statement said.

Idea Money, through its RAM and a network of 1.8 million Idea retailers will help ShopClues to increase its presence in the tier 3 and 4 markets and scale up rural assisted e-commerce business.

"Idea Money's association with ShopClues will not only help them target our Idea customer base of nearly 200 million, but also provide several of these customers, who have no access to internet, the ability to conduct online purchases," Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank CEO (Designate) Sudhakar Ramasubramanian said.

Tags: Idea Money, ShopClues, Apps, Internet
Flipkart to Grow With Careful Considerations to Costs, Says Co-Founder
Reliance Jio 'Summer Surprise': Vodafone Moves TRAI Against Offer
Unboxed Mobiles
Idea Money, ShopClues Partner to Sell Products Offline
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. How to Get Jio Summer Surprise Offer Even Now
  2. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime With 32GB Storage Reportedly Launched in India
  3. BSNL's Rs. 249 Plan Offers Up to 300GB Data per Month, Free Night Calls
  4. HTC U Ultra, Desire 10 Pro Price Cut in India
  5. Vodafone Moves TRAI Against Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer
  6. Micromax Dual 5 With Dual Rear Cameras to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Reliance Jio to Unveil New Tariffs and 'Exciting' Offers Soon
  8. Reliance Jio Hearing on Free Services Deferred by TDSAT to April 20
  9. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Is Now Available to Buy in India
  10. Lephone W7 With 4G VoLTE, 22 Regional Language Support Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.