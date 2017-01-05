Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
How to Disable Birthday, Live Video, and Other Annoying Notifications on Facebook

 
05 January 2017
How to Disable Birthday, Live Video, and Other Annoying Notifications on Facebook

Highlights

  • Facebook notifications can get annoying
  • It's easy to disable these notifications
  • You can do this via the settings menu on Facebook

Facebook can easily turn into a place where there is a massive notification overload. Although it is easy to disable push notifications on smartphones, if it's specifically Facebook that's bothering you, then following these steps will take care of things.

On your phone

If you are using the Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad, follow these steps to disable annoying Facebook notifications:

  1. Open the Facebook app.
  2. Tap the More button that's on the bottom-right.
  3. Tap Settings and then Account Settings.
  4. Tap Notifications. Here you can get rid of annoying notifications such as birthday reminders and live video.

For the Facebook app on Android, follow these steps to disable annoying Facebook notifications:

  1. Open the Facebook app.
  2. Tap the three horizontal lines icon that's at the top.
  3. Tap Account Settings.
  4. Tap Notifications and disable the notifications you don't need.

On your PC

  1. To get rid of annoying notifications from apps and games (such as invites to play Candy Crush Saga or 8 Ball Pool), open Facebook's application settings page. You'll need to sign in to your Facebook account, if you haven't done that already.
  2. Under Game and app notifications, click Edit.
  3. Click Turn off.
  4. If someone is persistently spamming you with app invites, open the blocking settings page and type their name under block app invites.
  5. To disable other notifications such as birthday reminders, open Facebook's notification settings page.
  6. Click the button next to Birthdays and click Off. This will disable birthday notifications. Note that you will still see birthday reminders on your feed - you just won't get a notification for them.
  7. You can click the button next to other types of notifications to turn them off on the same page.

This should get rid of all the annoying notifications on Facebook. For more tutorials, visit our How To section.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Facebook, Facebook Notifications, Notifications
