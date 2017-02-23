Government to Frame Policy to Further Reduce Cashless Transaction Charges

Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Wednesday said the Centre will frame a policy to further reduce charges on cashless transactions.

Ahir, who was here to review various centrally sponsored schemes and plans for promoting cashless transactions and digital payments, lauded the Chandigarh administration for the successful implementation of cashless initiative.

"People including workers, students, traders, employees in Chandigarh accepted the cashless initiative in a big way," the Minister of State for Home said.

To a question on extra charges being levied by banks on cashless transactions, Ahir said the government is aware of it and a policy at the national-level will be framed to further minimise financial burden on people arising out of cashless transactions.

Digital payment and Mudra are the two major schemes of the Centre in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking personally interest for their proper implementation, he said.

The Minister advised that more efforts should be put in for better outcome of Mudra (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Limited) scheme.

He expressed satisfaction on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Chandigarh.

The minister said more Jan Aushdhi store will be opened in Chandigarh.

Parimal Rai, Adviser to UT Administrator said after demonetisation, six lakh more bank accounts have been opened by different banks.

He also said the UT administration has promoted cashless scheme in Chandigarh through UPI, USSD, AEPS, Bank cards and internet Banking.

Presentations were given on different aspects of cashless transaction and digital payment promoted by UT Administration and Banks.

Earlier, the Minister called on V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh.