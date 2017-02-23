Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Government to Frame Policy to Further Reduce Cashless Transaction Charges

 
23 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Government to Frame Policy to Further Reduce Cashless Transaction Charges

Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Wednesday said the Centre will frame a policy to further reduce charges on cashless transactions.

Ahir, who was here to review various centrally sponsored schemes and plans for promoting cashless transactions and digital payments, lauded the Chandigarh administration for the successful implementation of cashless initiative.

"People including workers, students, traders, employees in Chandigarh accepted the cashless initiative in a big way," the Minister of State for Home said.

To a question on extra charges being levied by banks on cashless transactions, Ahir said the government is aware of it and a policy at the national-level will be framed to further minimise financial burden on people arising out of cashless transactions.

Digital payment and Mudra are the two major schemes of the Centre in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking personally interest for their proper implementation, he said.

Government Working to Expand Digital Transactions at Great Pace, Says Jaitley 

The Minister advised that more efforts should be put in for better outcome of Mudra (Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Limited) scheme.

He expressed satisfaction on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Chandigarh.

The minister said more Jan Aushdhi store will be opened in Chandigarh.

Parimal Rai, Adviser to UT Administrator said after demonetisation, six lakh more bank accounts have been opened by different banks.

He also said the UT administration has promoted cashless scheme in Chandigarh through UPI, USSD, AEPS, Bank cards and internet Banking.

Presentations were given on different aspects of cashless transaction and digital payment promoted by UT Administration and Banks.

Earlier, the Minister called on V P Singh Badnore, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT Chandigarh.

Tags: Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union Minister, Cashless, Digital Payments, Demonetisation, Internet, India, Chandigarh
NPCI Starts Pilot Project to Digitise Transactions for Micro Finance Institutions
Supreme Court Asks Google If It Can Prevent Uploading of Obscene Videos
Oppo F1s
Government to Frame Policy to Further Reduce Cashless Transaction Charges
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Astronomers Find Nearby Star System With Seven Earth-Like Planets
  2. Jio Prime Plan May Retain Users but It's the Wrong Strategy, Say Analysts
  3. Apple 'Spaceship' Campus Is Called Apple Park, Opens in April
  4. iPhone 8's Revolutionary Camera, Skype Lite, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Airtel Offering 10GB Additional Data at Rs. 100
  6. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Plan: All You Need to Know
  7. Nokia 8 Android Smartphone Listed Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's Black Colour Variant to Launch in India on March 1
  9. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  10. AMD Announces Ryzen 7 CPU Series for High-End Desktops
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.