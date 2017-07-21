Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Street View Can Now Be Used to Explore the International Space Station

 
21 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Street View Can Now Be Used to Explore the International Space Station

Highlights

  • The imagery already available in Google Street View
  • The astronaut captured imagery over six months
  • Space constraints posed difficulties in capturing imagery

Google Street View in search giant's Maps service is one of those features that has given users a much better idea of various locations around the world than satellite imagery ever could. Moving forward leaps and bounds, Google Street View now allows users to see the International Space Station (ISS) as close as they can see the streets of London from their homes.

The search giant has launched a new option for Google Street View that allows users to see the 15 connected modules of the ISS. Thomas Pesquet, an astronaut at the European Space Agency (ESA), spent six months on the International Space Station (ISS) as a flight engineer to capture the Street View imagery, Google said in its blog post.

"The mission was the first time Street View imagery was captured beyond planet Earth, and the first time annotations - helpful little notes that pop up as you explore the ISS - have been added to the imagery," Google said. While this is certainly an interesting option for users, Pesquet explained that due to the constraints of living and working in space, Google's usual methods of capturing Street View couldn't be used.

"Instead, the Street View team worked with NASA at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas and Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama to design a gravity-free method of collecting the imagery using DSLR cameras and equipment already on the ISS," he said.

Post this, Pesquet sent the still photos captured by him to the Earth where they were stitched together to create panaromic 360-degree imagery of the ISS.

As pointed out in a report by TechCrunch, when the imagery was being captured, one of Space X's Dragon vehicles was parked at the ISS. This means that users can also see how the cargo is supplied to the ISS. You can check out the new imagery from space already from Street View section on the company's website.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google Street View Outer Space, Google Street ISS, Apps, Google, Internet, Google Street View, Google Maps
LG Q8 Launched as Smaller V20 Variant With 5.2-Inch QHD Display, Snapdragon 820 SoC
Reliance Jio Now Has Over 125 Million Subscribers, 7 Customers Added Every Second
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Street View Can Now Be Used to Explore the International Space Station
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. JioPhone, New Jio Plan Launched By Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM: Live
  2. Mukesh Ambani Likely to Launch Jio Feature Phone Today, How to Watch Live
  3. Jio Phone, New Jio Plans, and More to Expect from Reliance AGM 2017
  4. Xiaomi's Big Sale Begins With Smartphones and More at Re. 1
  5. 'mAadhaar' App for Android Launched: Here Is What You Need to Know
  6. Google Play Protect Now Reportedly Rolling Out to Android Devices
  7. Jio Phone ‘India ka Smartphone’ Launched by Mukesh Ambani
  8. Samsung's All Set to Launch Galaxy Note 8 on August 23
  9. 6" Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra With 23-Megapixel Camera Launched at Rs. 29,990
  10. Xiaomi Sale Deals Continue: Redmi 4, VR Play Headset, and More at Re. 1
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.