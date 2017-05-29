Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Search Gets a Personal Tab, Shows Content From Private Sources

 
29 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Search Gets a Personal Tab, Shows Content From Private Sources

Aiming to help people find what they are looking for, Google has added a "Personal" tab in search results to show content from private sources like Gmail account and Google Photos library.

"The Personal tab works similarly to the way the existing Maps, News, or Images tabs work - instead of showing you a search for links, it just takes the entered search terms and shows you results from your Google accounts instead. The Personal tab doesn't show up by default - you'll have to click through to the "More" option; it'll be on the bottom," technology website The Verge reported.

The Personal tab can be found behind the More menu and will surface results like Gmail messages and calendar events from users signed-in accounts.

The report adds that users seeing the Personal tab feature will find it both on their Web and mobile accounts.

For photo searches, users can either immediately open an image result or click through to do a deeper search in Google Photos.

In March, Google introduced shortcuts on the Google Search app for Android, iOS and Google.com on the mobile web that gives users the ability to explore deeper within topics they care about.

With shortcuts right on the home screen, users now have access to in-depth experiences across sports, eat and drink, entertainment and weather sections.

Android users will find other useful shortcuts too like translate, nearby attractions, flights, hotels, Internet speed test, currency converter and more.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Update, Google Personal Tab, Google Search, Internet, Apps
British Airways to Resume Flights After IT Systems Crash; Union Says Indian Firms to Blame
BSNL Plans Satellite Phone Service for All in 2 Years
HotDeals 360
Google Search Gets a Personal Tab, Shows Content From Private Sources
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Gionee S10 With Four Cameras Launched in Three Different Variants
  2. CBSE 12th Result 2017: How to Check Your Scores Online
  3. Jio Effect? Vodafone’s New Prepaid Plans Offer Unlimited Calls, 4G Data
  4. Xiaomi Launches, OnePlus 5 Leaks, Paytm's Payments Bank, More This Week
  5. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 6 or Mi Max 2 in India in July
  6. US Might Ban Laptops on All Flights Into and Out of the Country
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  8. British Airways to Resume Flights After IT Systems Crash
  9. Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3310 India Launch Details Expected Monday
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.