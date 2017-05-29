Aiming to help people find what they are looking for, Google has added a "Personal" tab in search results to show content from private sources like Gmail account and Google Photos library.

"The Personal tab works similarly to the way the existing Maps, News, or Images tabs work - instead of showing you a search for links, it just takes the entered search terms and shows you results from your Google accounts instead. The Personal tab doesn't show up by default - you'll have to click through to the "More" option; it'll be on the bottom," technology website The Verge reported.

The Personal tab can be found behind the More menu and will surface results like Gmail messages and calendar events from users signed-in accounts.

The report adds that users seeing the Personal tab feature will find it both on their Web and mobile accounts.

For photo searches, users can either immediately open an image result or click through to do a deeper search in Google Photos.

In March, Google introduced shortcuts on the Google Search app for Android, iOS and Google.com on the mobile web that gives users the ability to explore deeper within topics they care about.

With shortcuts right on the home screen, users now have access to in-depth experiences across sports, eat and drink, entertainment and weather sections.

Android users will find other useful shortcuts too like translate, nearby attractions, flights, hotels, Internet speed test, currency converter and more.

Written with inputs from IANS