Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Search App's Revamped Carousel UI for Recipes Now Rolling Out

 
03 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Search App's Revamped Carousel UI for Recipes Now Rolling Out

Highlights

  • Update UI was first spotted in December
  • Larger, detailed cards will be shown for step-by-step instructions
  • New Search interface is also meant to help you discover new recipes

Back in December, it had been spotted that Google was tweaking its search interface to offer users a more refined way to look up recipes. The company is now officially rolling out the update that is sure to give culinary enthusiasts a lot more to cook up.

As and when the new update is made available, Google Search (aka Google app) users will now find advanced suggestions when looking up a particular recipe. A carousal of tappable suggestions will be seen below the search box, offering different versions of the same recipe. So, say you're looking up chicken wings recipe, hitting the search will then bring up options like 'honey', 'buffalo', 'fried chicken' and more to please chicken wings lovers of all kinds.

chicken wing recipes google Google

Once you select a particular flavour, you'll see recipes related to your choice from a number of popular sources with bigger cards that add more information with step-by-step instructions, according to Google's blog post.

In addition to this, the new Search interface is also meant to help you discover new recipes that you wouldn't otherwise have known about. All of this without having to leave your Google Search page, which is what Google has been aiming for in recent months.

In September, Google was reportedly testing a new interface to make shopping for specific outfits and home décor options easier without having to switch to a different website to purchase.

The new advanced recipe feature is currently being rolled out for Google's mobile app with no word yet on when the feature will roll out for desktops.

Tags: Google, Google Search, Internet, Apps, Mobile, Google Search Update
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 11,999: Release Date, Specifications, and More
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Visit India in February for Future Decoded Event
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Google Search App's Revamped Carousel UI for Recipes Now Rolling Out
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  2. ZTE Blade A2 Plus With 4GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Reliance Jio Tops Coverage in India, Airtel Tops 4G Speed: Report
  4. Moto G5 Smartphone May Go on Sale Soon After MWC 2017
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 2GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Oppo A57 With 16-Megapixel Front Camera to Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  8. Moto M Grey Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India From Monday
  9. Microsoft CEO Nadella to Visit India in February for Future Decoded Event
  10. Google to Let Android Users Pin Web Apps to App Drawer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.