Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Issues Refunds for Ads Only Seen by Robots

 
28 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Issues Refunds for Ads Only Seen by Robots

Highlights

  • The refunds represent only a small portion of the original spending
  • Ads shown through the search engine had garnered fraudulent traffic
  • Spencer added that the meagre refunds had been paid back to advertisers

Google has issued refunds to hundreds of advertisers for running ads on websites with fraudulent traffic generated by automated bots.

According to the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the refunds represent only a small portion of the original spending - 7 percent to 10 percent - since rest of the money has already been passed on to site owners and middlemen.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, informed marketers and ad agency partners that their ads shown through the search engine had garnered fraudulent traffic generated by bots, which certainly would never click on their ads they had paid for to be shown.

"Today, we can't disclose the information about third parties. So when we aren't able to catch invalid traffic before it impacts our advertisers and we're unable to refund their media spent, it hurts us, even if we're not responsible," Scott Spencer, director of project management at Google, was quoted as saying.

Spencer added that the meagre refunds had been paid back to advertisers.

According to the report, the refunds primarily involved video advertising and highlight a persistent issue that threatens the health of commercial content online.

Google has geared up to resolve the issue. It is believed that the search engine will provide more clarity over which tech providers in the ad-buying chain are responsible for making the refunds.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Ads, Google Advertisers, Advertising, Internet, Mobiles
Samsung Undecided About Galaxy Note 8's Local Pricing: Report
iPhone 8 Tipped to Use Slower Standard of Wireless Charging, iPhone 7s Internals Allegedly Leaked
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google Issues Refunds for Ads Only Seen by Robots
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Beta for Android Gets Verified Accounts: Here's How It Will Work
  2. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline Suspended: What Happens Next?
  3. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Mi 5X With Dual Cameras in India on September 5
  4. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7: The Top 7 Moments
  5. Jio Phone Bookings, Redmi Note 5A & Note 8 Launch, More News This Week
  6. Destiny 2 PC Beta:All You Need to Know
  7. Modified Pixel Launcher Now Available With Android Oreo Features
  8. Google Assistant for iPhone Comes to India, the UK, Germany, and France
  9. Game of Thrones Season 8 Release Date and Everything Else We Know So Far
  10. iPhone 7, iPhone SE, More Available With Cashback and Discounts on Amazon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.