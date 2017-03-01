Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google Quietly Launches 'Meet by Google Hangouts' Video Conferencing Service

 
01 March 2017
Google Quietly Launches 'Meet by Google Hangouts' Video Conferencing Service

Highlights

  • The service allows video conferencing with up to 30 people
  • Provides integration with Gmail and Calendar for G Suite users
  • The Web client appears to be live but not functioning properly

Google has quietly launched its 'Meet by Google Hangouts' video conferencing service as the company seems to be trying to differentiate Hangouts from its Allo and Duo social platforms. Even though the company has been clear in its intentions to make Hangouts more business-oriented service, this is first time that the search giant is taking a major step in the direction.

Meet by Google Hangouts, which will be part of G Suite (the search giant's collection of services meant for business users), and even though the app's Android app is not live, the iOS counterpart is already available on App Store, as pointed out in a report by TechCrunch. Further, the Web client for the service is already available at meet.google.com - accessible only via Google Chrome.

As per the details and screenshots from the App Store, Meet by Google Hangouts seems to be aimed at enterprise customers and allows users to hold group video calls as well, the publication reports.

Further, the new video conferencing service reportedly supports high-definition video calls with up to 30 participants, compared with the 10 participant limit on Hangouts. It also provides integration with Gmail and Calendar for G Suite users.

Notably, the App Store version seems to have been taken down by the company after the reports were published. As Google has not officially announced the service, it is possible that the App Store listing made its way earlier than it was supposed to. The Web client service appears to be live but we were not able to place a video call through the service in our testing.

Google Quietly Launches 'Meet by Google Hangouts' Video Conferencing Service
 
 

